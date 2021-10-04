New World: Guide to Switching Factions
Joining a New World faction is one of the early steps players will take after beginning their journey in Aeternum. Players are given a choice to freely choose between the Marauders, Syndicate, and Covenant. While the difference between them is primarily cosmetic, players will likely pick the faction that their friends have joined or the one that they best relate to. It’s a big decision to make, as once a player joins a coalition in New World, switching to another won’t be easy. However, there is a way for players to switch between factions in New World, granted they have the proper resources and have passed the required time restriction.thenerdstash.com
