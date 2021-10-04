CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Edge Down Ahead of Trade Strategy Update

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures declined and government bond yields edged up as investors awaited an update on the Biden administration’s China trade policy. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%. Changes in equity futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. The stock market was up this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. After reopening following a long holiday in China, Japanese stocks outperformed and China climbed. Following the third day of advances for US markets, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and European futures all fluctuated. The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are concerned about inflation as a result of a worldwide oil shortage, and the US payrolls report on Friday may confirm expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting bond purchases shortly. Global equities are on track to have their best week since early September, boosted by the United States’ decision to avoid an immediate default despite political squabbling over the debt ceiling.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Caution Ahead of Payrolls

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, with investors displaying caution ahead of the release of the widely-watched monthly employment report. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 30 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 3 points, or 0.1%, higher, while Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 7 points, or 0.1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Data

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the all-important jobs report for the month of September. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 475,000 in September following weaker-than-expected increase of 235,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is projected to decline to 5.1% from 5.2%. Data on wholesale inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Edge Higher After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks wobbled after a disappointing monthly employment report showed the economic recovery remains uneven, boosting expectations that Federal Reserve monetary policy may remain supportive for longer. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading Friday, after futures wavered between small gains and losses. The broad index has risen for...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Futures#Dow Futures#European Stocks#Index Futures#Swiss#British#German#U S Treasury#Hang Seng
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are little changed ahead of key employment report

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early trading Friday as Wall Street awaits the September jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were also unchanged. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to 1.59%. All...
STOCKS
investing.com

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.29%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Consumer & Cyclical sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX lost 0.29%, while the MDAX index fell 0.29%, and the TecDAX index fell 0.87%. The best...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures are little changed following disappointing jobs report

Dow futures traded near the flat line in early trading Friday following September’s disappointing jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 13 points. S&P 500 futures were rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.58%. The 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.57%. Friday’s jobs report...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 is flat on Friday after disappointing jobs report, heads for winning week

Stocks were little changed on Friday with the S&P 500 headed for a winning week as optimism about a short-term debt ceiling deal trumped a disappointing jobs report. Tech stocks led the gains on Friday as the poor payrolls figure eased concerns the Federal Reserve would move rapidly to remove monetary stimulus. Energy stocks also advanced as U.S. oil prices crossed $80 per barrel.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Cling to Weekly Gains Despite Weak Jobs Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flatline Friday but finished a volatile week with its strongest gains since June. Volatility has returned to markets in recent sessions, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recording back-to-back swings of at least 1% and other assets from bonds to commodities recording large moves.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After Debt-Limit Extension Deal

Major U.S. stock indexes ripped higher Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers had reached a deal on a short-term debt-limit extension, which would put off a possible government default for several months. Everything from shares of technology companies to energy firms to manufacturers and miners rose, hitting...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Market rally gains steam as Congress makes progress on debt-ceiling deal, Dow now up 500 points

Stocks jumped on Thursday as Congress appeared to near a deal that would raise the debt limit in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 505 points, or 1.4%, helped by gains in Visa, Nike and Home Depot. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%. Thursday’s gains put the major averages in the green for the week.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow jumps more than 500 points as lawmakers reach deal on debt ceiling

Stocks rallied on Thursday as lawmakers reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short-term, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Stocks hit their highs of the session as Schumer announced on the Senate floor news of the compromise, which will avoid an unprecedented debt default for now.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow rises 300 points as investors cheer short-term debt ceiling solution

Stocks rallied on Thursday as lawmakers reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short-term, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Stocks hit their highs of the session as Schumer announced on the Senate floor news of the compromise, which will avoid an unprecedented debt default for now.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of U.S. Payrolls; Tui Slumps

Investing.com - European stock markets edged largely lower Friday in tight trading ranges, with weak German trade data weighing ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data. At 3:45 AM ET (0745 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.2%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 bucked the trend, climbing 0.2%.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks futures slide ahead of ADP jobs report

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower Wednesday morning as investors awaited the latest assessment of the labor market. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 350 points, or 1.02%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.21% and 1.4%, respectively. Private-sector hiring is expected to have picked up in...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow closes up 100 points on possible debt ceiling deal progress, recovering 450-point loss

Stocks staged a comeback on Wednesday as investors grew optimistic about a debt ceiling deal and bought into technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points to 34,416.99, earning back a 459-point loss from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.4% to 4,363.54, after falling 1.27% at its session low. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% to 14,501.91, after dropping as much as 1.2%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Jobless Claims

U.S. stock futures inched higher, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 leading the gains ahead of jobless figures and data on consumer credit. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.8%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Turn Positive After Morning Selloff

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday afternoon after a morning marked by broad losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40 points, or about 0.1%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.4%. Stock trading has been bumpy lately as investors have grappled with soaring energy prices...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall in Fresh Wall Street Selloff

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday, dragged lower by broad losses across everything from shares in airlines to technology stocks. The S&P 500 dropped about 1.2%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index also fell 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or about 1.3%.
STOCKS

