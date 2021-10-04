UK Holds True to Tradition With Homecoming 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 4, 2021) — The 106th Homecoming at the University of Kentucky is full of opportunities for students and alumni to continue the tradition of what it means to be a Wildcat. The UK Alumni Association, Student Organizations and Activities, Black Student Union, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Activities Board and many other groups have been working hard to make Homecoming week a special time in the lives of students, alumni and all who participate.