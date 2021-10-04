CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

UK Holds True to Tradition With Homecoming 2021

By Grace Colville
uky.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 4, 2021) — The 106th Homecoming at the University of Kentucky is full of opportunities for students and alumni to continue the tradition of what it means to be a Wildcat. The UK Alumni Association, Student Organizations and Activities, Black Student Union, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Activities Board and many other groups have been working hard to make Homecoming week a special time in the lives of students, alumni and all who participate.

uknow.uky.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
City
Lexington, KY
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming#The Uk Alumni Association#The Black Student Union#Homecoming Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy