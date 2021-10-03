Letter: Dymoke is prepared to lead

Who has the experience, the vision, and the energy to represent the 34,000 residents of the city of Holland on our city council?. At a forum Sept. 27, one candidate stood out: Ken Freestone. Ken has been working for the good of Holland’s residents for over 25 years with his strong, active commitment to the environment; his dedication to collecting and sharing information and resources; and his creative approaches and personal energy. Ken’s responses were serious, researched and solution-driven. He was prepared with data, historical perspective, and he provided input from residents, not just his own opinions.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO