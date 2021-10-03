Letter: Dymoke is prepared to lead
Candidate Matt Dymoke has my enthusiastic support for Bloomington School Board in the Nov. 2 election. Matt's commitment to Bloomington schools is impressive. He attended Bloomington schools from kindergarten through graduation at Kennedy High School. One of his activities was show choir. He never forgot the KHS Choirs, and he has been a dedicated volunteer for the program ever since. He has served as chairperson for the choir's biggest fundraiser, the Bloomington Gold Show Choir Competition.
