Letter: Dymoke is prepared to lead

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
 7 days ago

Candidate Matt Dymoke has my enthusiastic support for Bloomington School Board in the Nov. 2 election. Matt’s commitment to Bloomington schools is impressive. He attended Bloomington schools from kindergarten through graduation at Kennedy High School. One of his activities was show choir. He never forgot the KHS Choirs, and he has been a dedicated volunteer for the program ever since. He has served as chairperson for the choir’s biggest fundraiser, the Bloomington Gold Show Choir Competition.

Lima News

Letter:

It was mind-boggling to watch the Thursday night debate as Elizabeth Hardesty danced around questions about equal opportunities and union workers. It was astounding that the woman who wants to be mayor has so little understanding of the inequities that exist in the Lima community or the vital role that unions continue to play in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Freestone has the vision, experience to lead us

Who has the experience, the vision, and the energy to represent the 34,000 residents of the city of Holland on our city council?. At a forum Sept. 27, one candidate stood out: Ken Freestone. Ken has been working for the good of Holland’s residents for over 25 years with his strong, active commitment to the environment; his dedication to collecting and sharing information and resources; and his creative approaches and personal energy. Ken’s responses were serious, researched and solution-driven. He was prepared with data, historical perspective, and he provided input from residents, not just his own opinions.
HOLLAND, MI
Letter: Anderson will lead with an open mind

As a mother of two children in the Lakeville School District, I am invested in ensuring their education is the best Minnesota has to offer. That’s why I am thrilled to be supporting Carly Anderson in the upcoming School Board election. I’ve gotten to know Carly over the past couple...
Carly Anderson is candidate for Lakeville Area School Board

Carly Anderson is seeking election to the Lakeville Area School Board in the special election on Nov 2. Anderson said in a release that she believes that we are stronger as a community when we work together to align on common goals that are focused on kids. She said this belief would form the foundation of her priorities were she elected to on School Board.
#Bloomington School Board#Kennedy High School#The Khs Choirs#Concordia College#Northeastern University#Lutheran World Relief
Letter: Candidates will support district vision

I have three young children, two who are enrolled in the Bloomington Public Schools. Like most of my neighbors, I care deeply that the Bloomington Public Schools provide a quality education to all our children. No matter what neighborhood school you attend, students in our district should feel seen and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
unca.edu

Preparing for College

While applying to college can be overwhelming, it should also be fun. You have the opportunity to learn about yourself and some fantastic schools in the weeks/months ahead. No matter where you apply, here’s some advice from UNC Asheville’s Office of Admission & Financial Aid to help you through the process:
ASHEVILLE, NC
Letter: King has history of involvement

I am pleased to endorse Paul King for the at-large seat on the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Paul since his high school days and watched as he graduated early from Minnesota State University, Mankato, on his way to becoming a business and civic leader. Paul is the son any...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Parent Leadership Council sponsors candidate forum

The Edina Parent Leadership Council will host a School Board candidate forum at the Edina Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 9:25-11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions all attendees must wear masks. Attendance is limited to 50 people socially distanced in Board Room 348 and 50 people socially distanced with livestream and audio in Room 350. The forum can be viewed live on Edina Public Schools YouTube channel at YouTube.com/ISD273. After the event, video of the forum will be available on the Voter Resources page of the district website.
EDINA, MN
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

College Place Schools to address mental health of its students

COLLEGE PLACE — New mental health resources and counseling are being made available to students at all three College Place schools thanks to a partnership with Blue Mountain Health Cooperative. Students will be able to access counseling at school, as well as receive assistance in finding other services offered by...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Herald Tribune

OPINION: New College leads the way in career preparation

Prioritizing career preparation for college students has never been more important than it is today. And our team at New College of Florida, the state’s designated honors college, is taking a comprehensive, nationally recognized approach to this mission. So what do we do differently here, and why does it work?
SARASOTA, FL
Fox News

Vaccine mandates for students opposed by 7 out of 10 parents, poll finds

Nearly seven in 10 parents with children under age 18 do not believe there should be a vaccine mandate for students, a new poll found. Asked if students in grades K-12 should be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible for the shot, 68% of respondents that have children under 18 said they do not believe the vaccine should be mandatory, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.
Connecticut Post

Letter: Continued mismanagement will eventually lead to higher taxes

The letters coming from the RTC candidates for Board of Aldermen are getting almost comical. The latest from 3rd Ward candidate Cris Balamaci could have been titled “An Ode to the Early 1990s.” The only things missing were references to flannel shirts and Kurt Cobain. This letter shows how antiquated the views of the current administration are. They are pointing to successes from 30 years ago like it happened last week.
SHELTON, CT
Lakeville resident Cinta Schmitz seeks District 194 seat

Mother of four and community volunteer Cinta Schmitz is seeking a seat on the Lakeville School Board in the upcoming Nov. 2 special election. “I’m committed to using my position on the Lakeville School Board to be a voice for all Lakeville families,” she said in a release. “Parents need to be heard rather than being made to feel like bystanders in their own children’s education, and Lakeville children deserve the highest quality education available. That’s what made my decision to run an easy one.”
The 74

New Texas Law Would Limit Transgender Students’ Participation in Sports

A Texas bill prohibiting transgender student athletes from joining school sports teams aligned with their gender identity is heading to the full Texas House, where it is likely to pass, following a House committee’s approval Wednesday. After more than eight hours of emotional testimony, the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies voted 8-4 […]
TEXAS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Free Application Day extended

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the annual Colorado Free Application Day program will allow students to apply to colleges for free for three days instead of one. The event encourages more Coloradans to continue their education. Friday, Governor Jared Polis announced all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private The post Colorado Free Application Day extended appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
District crafts options to help kids

Educators to lean into data and each other to design action plans and interventions for kids struggling and those in need of credit recovery. The Elk River Area School Board learned at a Sept. 30 work session students who have failed a class will, in some cases, have an option to retake portions of the class without having to take it all over.
ELK RIVER, MN
District 194 approves 4.2% levy increase

Enrollment increase, building projects affect payable 2022 levy. The Lakeville Area School District approved a 4.24% increase in its payable 2022 tax levy during its Sept. 28 regular meeting. Among the factors affecting the levy are projected and actual increases in student enrollment, inflationary changes in voter-approved operating levy, and...
LAKEVILLE, MN

