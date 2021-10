Watford are in talks with Claudio Ranieri to become their new head coach following the sacking of Xisco Munoz after less than 10 months in charge. The Premier League club said that an announcement was “imminent” over Munoz’s replacement with the Spaniard become the first top-flight manager to be sacked this season. It is understood the appointment could be announced as early as Monday although a proposed two-year deal with Ranieri is still to be finalised.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO