Well, my fellow Americans, freedom may ring for those that refuse to get the COVID vaccine or forgo the masks that protect others but at what cost? Freedom is sacred and I thank God for living in America where there is so much freedom, but sometimes common sense and integrity must be considered as well. Shouldn’t the well-being of others be respected above our own set of values in times of crisis? When is it OK to put others at risk because of our beliefs? Do we wait until one of our loved ones dies or comes close to death before we realize that it was a mistake to be selfish? Shouldn’t all of us ask ourselves these difficult decisions before it’s too late?

FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO