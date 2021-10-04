Opinion: Texas election audit will build cynicism, not fairness

This is the way the governing majority ends. Not with a bang but a whimper. To be fair, nothing has ended quite yet — the midterm elections are more than a year away — but after a week came and went in which Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pledged votes on a trillion-dollar infrastructure package and some version of a $3.5 trillion spending bill, a Democratic standoff between the left and the center has made Congress empty-handed when it comes to delivering huge pieces of President Biden’s domestic agenda.

