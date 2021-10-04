CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

SNL season 47 kickoff has charming host, so-so jokes

By Lydia Smith FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live’s season debut screamed “rebrand.” Although the show kicked off with a traditional political cold open, the sets looked about the same, and cast favorites Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong stole the show, the cast’s dynamic changes couldn’t be ignored. For one, Joe Biden was played by a newbie.

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Darrell Hammond
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Joe Biden
Person
R Kelly
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
John Mulaney
Primetimer

Kim Kardashian jokes about hosting SNL: "This is so easy"

In the promo for this week's show, Cecily Strong asks this week's host if she's nervous about doing sketch comedy? "Why I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kim Kardashian West responded, jokingly. "No," responded Strong. "Memorize lines?" Kardashian asked. Musical guest Halsey responded: "No, there are cue cards." "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" asked Kardashian. "No, absolutely not," says Strong. "This is so easy," says Kardashian.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Johnson#Reality Tv#Snl#The School Board Meeting
The Independent

Controversial SNL choice Kim Kardashian West uses married name in promo as she jokes hosting is easy

Kim Kardashian has joked that hosting Saturday Night Live is ‘easy’ in the first promo for her appearance on the show.The reality star is set to host the long-running comedy series’ next episode this Saturday on 9 October which will also feature Halsey as the musical guest.Appearing in a short clip alongside the singer and cast member, Cecily Strong, Kardashian laughed off any nerves.Strong said to the reality star: “So Kim are you worried about doing sketch comedy?” to which she replied “Why? I don’t have to write sketches do I?” and when she’s told no, she then asks...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Google
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Hamster?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues the twist of the Wildcards that was introduced last season. Six celebrities who aren’t part of the original line-up of 10 stars who comprised Group A and Group B get to jump into the competition after it has started. The first of these, the Hamster, appeared in night two of the super-sized premiere, which aired on FOX on September 23. He returned to compete again on episode 4 on October 6. The Hamster replaced the Octopus, who was bounced from the competition at the end of episode 1 on September 22. When he pulled off...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted on Wednesday when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy