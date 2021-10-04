CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Frankly Speaking: What’s next after Fintec’s massive RM980m loss?

By The Edge Malaysia
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintec Global Bhd announced a whopping loss of RM980.17 million, or 98.56 sen per share, for the financial quarter ended June 30, 2021. This was less than one year after it booked a massive profit of RM720.5 million in the quarter ended Sept 30, 2020. The loss was “mainly due...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

What's Next?

As Q3 winds down and Q4 begins, the broad investment climate is being shaped by the turning of the monetary cycle. Norway was the first, and New Zealand will be next.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Next For Paysafe Stock?

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) shares are having a rollercoaster of a day, moving both up and down after the strong down day many technology stocks faced yesterday. The stock has been trending on social media sites throughout the past few days on sites such as StockTwits and Yahoo Finance. Paysafe...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Hatten Land’s puzzling crypto move

Melaka-based, Singapore-listed property developer Hatten Land Ltd appears to be desperately seeking ways to tide the group over during the pandemic, which has taken a toll on its property development. Two weeks ago, it announced a partnership with construction services provider Nestcon Bhd to jointly explore and pursue business opportunities...
MARKETS
Forbes

What’s Next For Macy’s Stock After An 8% Move Last Week?

Macy’s stock (NYSE: M), a department store chain, increased by 8% in the last five trading days (one week). In comparison, the broader S&P500 index grew marginally over the same period. The company announced its plans to hire 76,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season, with approximately 37% of these new hires in permanent positions. Last year, about 6,800 seasonal workers remained with the company after holiday hiring in 2020. That said, the market reacted upward to this news probably because Macy’s.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vsolar Group Bhd#Mlabs Systems Bhd#Dgb Asia Bhd#Focus Dynamics Group Bhd#Systematization Bhd#Netx Holdings Bhd#Rm21 26 Million
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street subdued after September jobs miss

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Oct 8): US stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Friday after data showed US jobs rose far less than expected in September, but not enough to throw the Federal Reserve off its presumed course of tapering asset purchases this year. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sirius XM stock falls after J.P. Morgan analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shed 2.0% in morning trading Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the satellite radio company, citing expectations of slowing auto sales, because of semiconductor shortages, and rising expenditures related to satellite builds. Petti cut his rating to neutral, after being at overweight at least as long as since January 2019, while cutting his stock price target to $7 from $8. Following management comments at recent industry conferences, Petti said he raised his third-quarter self-pay net subscriber additions estimate to 400,000 from 315,000 on record second-quarter trial starts, low churn, rising penetration and higher digital-only subscriptions. However, he trimmed his 2021 self-pay net adds estimate to 1.10 million from 1.15 million and dropped his 2020 estimate to 750,000 from 1.05 million, saying the chip shortage is likely to become "more acute in coming quarters." The stock has lost 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock surges to another record, has nearly doubled over the past three months

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. shot up 7.3% in morning trading Friday, putting them on track for an eighth record close in the past month, and enough to pace the Dow Jones Transportation Average's gainers. The auto rental company's stock has been by far the best performer among the Dow transports components over the past three months (up 92.4%), year to date (up 263.8%) and for the past year (up 335.3%), while the Dow transports has gained 0.9%, 16.8% and 24.2% over the same periods, respectively, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.0%, 13.6% and 22.3%. On a bright note for Avis, the government's September employment report out earlier Friday showed "notable job gains" in the leisure and hospitality and transportation sectors. And analyst Michael Linenberg at Deutsche Bank said after a recent pullback, corporate airline bookings are "once again on the upswing" and are now approaching levels last seen in early July before the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Growth recreational and business travel can be a good sign for car rental companies.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Oct 8): China Evergrande Group offshore bondholders are concerned that it is close to defaulting on debt payments and want more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer, their advisers said. Evergrande, which could trigger one of China's largest defaults as it wrestles with debts of...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

LSH Capital to acquire LSH BEST Builders for RM3.5 mil

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Lim Seong Hai Capital Bhd (LSH Capital) has entered into a share sale agreement with Lim Seong Hai Resources Sdn Bhd to acquire the entire issued share capital of LSH BEST Builders Sdn Bhd for a total cash consideration of RM3.5 million. LSH Capital non-executive chairman...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy