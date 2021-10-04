CTOS Digital sees stock pullback as market reacts to suspension of CCRIS access to credit reporting agencies
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Shares of CTOS Digital Bhd fell as much as 6.25% to touch an intraday low of RM1.80 on Monday as investors reacted to Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) move to temporarily suspend its Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) services to credit reporting agencies last Friday amid alleged data leak of several governmental bodies. It was among the most active stocks on Bursa Malaysia.www.theedgemarkets.com
