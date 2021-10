You can take the trooper out of Louisiana, but you can't take Louisiana out of the trooper. A Louisiana State Trooper is currently on leave and is under investigation following an alleged incident where he was partying and drinking with at least one female member of the LSU band following September 25th's away game against Mississippi State. The trooper in question was traveling to Starkville in conjunction with LSU, and was on-duty. He has not been identified at this time.

