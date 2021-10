Television personality Tilly Ramsay is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but who actually is she?Ramsay is arguably the Strictly 2021 line-up’s biggest question mark, having drawn looks of confusion upon being confirmed as one of the show’s stars.But while she is Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, that also isn’t her sole claim to fame. She also had her own show that only occasionally featured her dad.The 19-year-old – who was born Matilda – is best known for presenting the CBBC cookery show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO