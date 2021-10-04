CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady becomes NFL’s all-time leading passer, breaking Drew Brees’ record during Patriots homecoming

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady has — yet again — etched himself atop the NFL record books. In the midst of the Buccaneers’ Week 4 matchup with New England, the seven-time Super Bowl champion became the NFL’s all-time leading passer, leapfrogging former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees. Coming out of Week 3, Brady had 80,291 career passing yards, meaning he only needed 68 yards through the air to break Brees’ all-time mark.

Tom Brady
Drew Brees
