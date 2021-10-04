Tom Brady becomes NFL’s all-time leading passer, breaking Drew Brees’ record during Patriots homecoming

BOSTON (CBS) — There may not be a non-family member on this planet that Julian Edelman loves more than Tom Brady. But his love for the Patriots runs stronger. While Edelman talked a lot about his expectations of feeling conflicted while watching his former quarterback play against his former team, the retired receiver said on “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+ that he had absolutely no issues rooting for the Patriots to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday night. “You know what? I wasn’t,” Edelman said when asked if he felt conflicted while watching. “I love Tom, I love Gronk … but I’m not...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO