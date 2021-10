When I was a kid, my mom would not allow scary movies to be played in her house. The only way to see them for me, was to go to a friends house. I can remember the first time I saw "Nightmare on Elm Street" and because we weren't allowed to watch them, I had no idea what I was getting into. At 7 years old, Freddie Krueger was truly a nightmare and I knew then why we couldn't watch them at home. I wouldn't adventure outside the lines for scary movies until I was in my teens after that.

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO