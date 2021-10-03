CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
165 Negative Jokes That Are Actually Humorous

 7 days ago

On today in 1935 Franklin Roosevelt created the Works Progression Management. The WPA utilized 8.5 million out-of-work individuals on 1.4 million individual projects. https://www.tripboba.com/article_wishes_85-hilarious-bad-jokes-that-will-make-everyone-laugh.html. A number of these early jokes manage scatological as well as sex-related topics, entertaining to all social courses but not to be valued and saved. Recognized as one of the basic types of oral literature by the Dutch linguist André Jolles, jokes are passed along anonymously. They are informed in both exclusive as well as public setups; a single person tells a joke to his friend in the all-natural flow of discussion, or a collection of jokes is told to a group as part of scripted home entertainment. Jokes are also passed along in written kind or, extra just recently, through the web.

Pleated-Jeans.com

25 Times People Missed The Joke, And That’s The Joke

Seriously funny jokes get serious replies. It was a weird year for satire. I feel like people missed the joke more than any year in history. I’m sure this was in large part due to the fact that everyone was so tired and angry. That was 2020-2021’s general vibe. Tired and angry.
skiddle.com

The Antique Jokes Show

Comics do their old material. Bits you missed / Bits you've missed. Top acts dust off their most out-of-date material. What happens when the world moves on and your favourite comic's freshest material is no longer relevant? Pokémon Go, Princess Diana, Match.com, The Credit Crunch... Come and rediscover comedy gold that's been kept in storage... until now!
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff Turns 60, Seemingly Gets Snubbed by Three Kids

It's not everyday that someone turns 60 years old. For Matt Roloff, it's actually only one day day. The Little People, Big World patriarch celebrated this milestone occasion on October 7, citing the birthday via an Instagram post that included a photo of many loved one gathering for a super fun bash.
CinemaBlend

So, How Does Kevin Federline Feel About Britney Spears Ending Her Conservatorship?

The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has really ramped up in the past few months. After speaking out against the order in court for the first time over the summer, and detailing many alleged abuses committed by her dad, Jamie, as he ran her financial affairs, the singer has now seen herself get closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended altogether. But, with all of the people who’ve had things to say about the case recently, one voice which has mostly been absent is that of Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and the father of her two sons. Now, we know how Federline feels about the pop star ending her conservatorship.
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

Bruno Tonioli left his fellow Dancing with the Stars judges and fans at home in stitches after a candid video from the judging panel was posted on social media. The official DWTS Instagram page shared a fun backstage clip showing Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman reacting as Bruno fell off his chair.
michiganchronicle.com

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Says No Family Has Come To Visit Him

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized due to a battle with non-COVID related pneumonia. According to reports, the “One Wish” singer was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida on Saturday after having trouble breathing and talking. Ray revealed that he’s been alone throughout most of his hospital stay, and no family has come to visit him. He told Hollywood Unlocked:
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's youngest son is her twin in remarkable new photo

Gwen Stefani's boys enjoyed a day out with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, in Los Angeles recently and the Bush rocker proudly shared photos from their trip to the LA Dodgers stadium. While the father-of-three celebrated his children with several images on Instagram, there was one which truly turned heads. Gavin...
