Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has come out to say that the United States government has no intention of mimicking China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Powell confirmed the stance of the government during a Thursday hearing held by the House Committee on Financial Services. He responded to a question from the conservative Rep. of North Carolina Ted Budd question on whether the Fed was looking to ban or restrict the use of digital currencies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO