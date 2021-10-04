Samsung to potentially bring its virtual RAM feature to more phones
With new versions of Android and updates coming out, the requirement for RAM in Android smartphones is increasing. Newer Samsung Galaxy smartphones have huge amounts of RAM, with smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold 3 going up to 12GB of RAM. However, older and previous generation smartphones are still stuck with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, which, to be really honest, isn’t enough for a modern-day Android smartphone. Thankfully, Samsung is working to bring a new virtual RAM feature to Galaxy smartphones that will let you expand the RAM of your smartphone to more than it came with.pocketnow.com
