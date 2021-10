The Japanese Nikkei 225 cash index fell sharply on Monday, breaking below the 28660 barrier, marked by the low of Oct. 1, thereby confirming a forthcoming lower low. The price continues to print lower lows and lower highs below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of Sept. 27, and thus, we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative for now.

