Texans sustained 2 injuries during 40-0 thumping against the Bills

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans managed to get out of the 40-0 shutout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills with just two injuries.

Coach David Culley met with reporters after the game and provided an update on defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who was questionable to return with a chest injury, and running back Rex Burkhead, who sustained a hip injury.

“No, [Greenard] wasn’t a serious injury,” Culley said. “We’ll look at it tomorrow and see where he’s at. It wasn’t serious.

“Really the only thing that came out of injuries today was [Rex] Burkhead had a little hip. I’m not sure. He wasn’t able to really come back in and do what he needed to do. That’s really the only injury we had during the game that he couldn’t come back in and play.”

The Texans were hit with injuries and misfortune heading into the game. On Friday, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was placed on the COVID-19 reserve as he tested positive. Linebacker Zach Cunningham was placed on the list, too, as he was a close contact.

An illness, which Culley described as a “stomach virus” also hit players and coaches throughout the week. Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow was listed on the injury report with an illness.

Said Culley: “It was just one of those bugs going around that kind of got us down a little bit. But that’s no excuse. That had nothing to do with what happened in this game. We got our butts whipped.”

The Texans have a chance to recover from the whipping and the illness this week as they go home to host the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

