MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed in a lawnmower incident on Wednesday in Wadena County. According to the Wadena County Sheriff, he was found outside in a mowed field, and it looked as though he was working on a broken lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground. Authorities found him on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., though it was unclear how long he had been outside. He was identified as Russell Schimpp from Staples.

20 HOURS AGO