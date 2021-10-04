New Japan PM Kishida Unveils Cabinet Stacked With Ex-Premier Abe's Allies
TOKYO (Reuters) - Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profiles-likely-japanese-cabinet-ministers-2021-10-04 featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter's conservative base. Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida's...www.usnews.com
