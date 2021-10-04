Brady Beats Mac, Dallas Is for Real, and a Sox-Yanks Battle Looms, With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Buccaneers’ 19-17 win over the Patriots in Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough. They also talk Cowboys-Panthers, the Cardinals’ win over the Rams, a rare bright spot for New York football, Steelers-Packers, Colts-Dolphins, Eagles-Chiefs, and more (2:40). Next they Guess the Lines for NFL Week 5 (41:45), briefly discuss the MLB playoffs (1:08:00), and close the show with Parent Corner (1:20:00) and their thoughts on The Many Saints of Newark [SPOILERS] (1:29:00).www.theringer.com
Comments / 0