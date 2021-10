The Toa Mata LEGO Robot band is at it again, this time covering Herbie Hancock. Here’s more from Opificio Sonico:. Toa Mata Band is known as the world’s first robotic orchestra made out of LEGO® Bionicle / Technic series which debuted on the web in 2013 after the release of the first episode of what would become a Youtube video series, which today reaches the ninth installment…. This 9th episode is yet another tribute, this time dedicated to an artist whose influence on electro, jazz and hip hop through this far-sighted song is tangible: the pianist Herbie Hancock! It’s about the song “Rockit” (produced by Bill Laswell and Michael Beinhorn) released in June 1983 with a video clip directed by the duo Godley & Creme who won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance, and five MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, including Best Concept Video and Best Special Effects.

