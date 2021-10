West Ham vs Brentford: It’ll be a top-half battle when the Hammers host the newly promoted Bees at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Hammers started well with victories over Newcastle United and and Leicester City, before draws with Crystal Palace and Southampton, followed by a defeat to Manchester United, brought them crashing back down to Earth. David Moyes’ men were a bit fortunate to snap the winless skid last weekend, as Leeds contributed an own goal to the cause before Michail Antonio bagged the 90th-minute winner. After the ups and the downs of the first six weeks of the season, West Ham sit 7th in the Premier League table with a tough test coming up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO