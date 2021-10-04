CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Launching a DevOps to DevSecOps transformation

By Will Kelly Feed
opensource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread adoption of DevSecOps is inevitable. Security and delivery velocity are unrealistic expectations as part of a waterfall software development life cycle (SDLC). Businesses and government agencies are under constant pressure to deliver new features and functionality to their customers, constituents, and employees. Recent high-profile software supply chain breaches and President Biden's Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity also increases the urgency for businesses and governments to move to DevSecOps.

opensource.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityintelligence.com

DevSecOps: How Engineers Benefit From Cybersecurity Education

Digital security incidents involving operational technology (OT) can have big impacts on the physical world. Why are these OT security incidents happening? A lack of understanding of how the different elements of DevSecOps fit together can contribute. This also shows the importance of crossover between engineering and cybersecurity. In March...
EDUCATION
techbeacon.com

DevSecOps and hybrid cloud: 4 items for your security checklist

Cyberattackers are looking for the path of least resistance into enterprise systems and networks. Consider the raft of recent cyberattacks—Kaseya, Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds, Capital One, Weight Watchers; the list goes on and on. Human error is the common thread. Indeed, Gartner has said that, through 2025, 99% of cloud security-related issues will be the result of human error. Think misconfigurations, compromised (or no) passwords, unpatched systems, and so on.
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Achieving Business Maturity with Database DevOps

Companies have seen unprecedented change over the past year and a half, with IT teams trying to help businesses weather the storm by meeting customer demands for services and products to be delivered in new ways while adjusting to remote work. As more companies introduced hybrid approaches to their workplace, a particular trend began to emerge: DevOps adoption.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Integrations are Key to Success in DevSecOps for Embedded Development

The term DevSecOps is a contraction of developer, security and operations. Despite the buzzword hype, it does have positive implications for improving the quality, security and functional safety of embedded software applications. Many organizations have adopted DevOps over the past years and integrated their continuous integration and deployment processes. However, in many cases, security has been left out of this integrated pipeline only to cause issues in production environments which are then costly and time-consuming to fix. In DevSecOps, companies are aiming to put security as a primary concern into the everyday processes by addressing security throughout software development life cycle (SDLC).
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Devops#Infrastructure Security#Security Software#Sdlc#Digital#Oss
enterprisersproject.com

9 DevOps and DevSecOps best practices for the hybrid work era

DevOps and digital transformation go hand in hand. DevOps culture and methodology prizes speed, experimentation, and collaboration, all happening on cross-functional teams. The processes and tools involved in DevOps can accelerate digital transformation work across the board. How does that translate to the new reality for many organizations of a...
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

DevOps Unbound: How AI/ML are Used in DevOps Today

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help improve the performance of DevOps teams by automating repetitive tasks and eliminating inefficiencies across the SDLC. By using AI, teams can test, code and check software faster and more efficiently. In this episode of DevOps Unbound, Brian Dawson, Judith Hurwitz, Alan Shimel and Mitch Ashley discuss how AI and ML are transforming DevOps and what new use cases await AI and ML in 2021 and beyond. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.
SOFTWARE
techbeacon.com

Microservices quality issues? A modern DevOps approach can help

Your team has followed industry trends and shifted from a monolithic system to a widely distributed, scalable, and highly available microservices architecture. But instead of solving all the problems with your fragile legacy architecture, you ended up with a set of federated services that have hidden dependencies maintained by teams that don't talk to each other.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
devops.com

A New Era of Observability, Monitoring and Analytics for DevOps

The entire CI/CD/ARA market has been in flux almost since its inception. No sooner did we find a solution to a given problem than a better idea came along. The level of change has been intensified by increasing use, which has driven changes to underlying tools. Changes in infrastructure, such ... Read More.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

New Kasten by Veeam release improves experiences for Kubernetes DevOps teams

Data protection firm Veeam Software Inc. today launched a new version of its Kasten by Veeam data management platform with improved experiences that expand edge capabilities and broaden ecosystem support for data services and partner technologies. Kasten K10 V4.5 offers a range of new capabilities with features for Kubernetes DevOps...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

TIBCO LABS Launches New Capabilities to Support Digital Transformation and Innovation Discovery

LABS Program Delivers New Projects to Enhance Process Discovery, App Development, and Collaboration. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced three key additions to its TIBCO Cloud™offering: TIBCO Cloud™Discover, TIBCO Cloud™Composer, and TIBCO LABS™Gallery. These innovations come from the collaborative TIBCO LABS program, which enables customers and partners to further innovate when developing and connecting new applications, or defining data, data management, and digital strategies that support future business innovation.
SOFTWARE
enterprisersproject.com

Why DevSecOps fails: 4 signs of trouble

Fail-fast culture can be advantageous for modern systems design and development. But “fail fast” usually connotes learning and improvement. Without that piece, it becomes just “fail” – the speed doesn’t really matter. This principle applies to DevSecOps, which like DevOps depends on a culture of continuous learning and improvement. You...
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

CloudBees Brings Feature Flags, Compliance to DevOps Software Delivery

CloudBees is expanding its software delivery platform with a series of updates announced at the company's DevOps World 2021 virtual conference on Sept. 29. One of the updates is the addition of feature flag control capabilities that are integrated with both continuous integration and continuous deployment within the CloudBees platform. Using a feature flag approach, developers can incrementally add features to a release in a gradual rollout. Feature flags enable developers to test out new capabilities quickly, with the ability to roll back functionality if things don't work as planned.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

OneView Commerce Launches Unified Commerce Free Trial and Pilot Program for Retailers to Reduce Technology Risk of Digital Transformation

OneView Test Drive Makes Key Unified Commerce Experiences for Point of Sale, Pickup and Delivery, and Mobility Available for Free 30-Day Trial. OneView Commerce (OneView), the only provider of a headless unified commerce transaction engine that powers transactions from click to brick across the shopping journey, today announced their OneView Test Drive program for qualified retailers. The announcement makes OneView’s unified commerce transaction engine and sought-after digital experiences for point of sale, pickup and delivery, and mobility — the same experiences transforming digital engagement in retail and grocery today — available for a 30-day free trial. Following the free trial, Test Drive’s quick-start lab deployments and live pilot options further allow retailers to experience first-hand how control and agility empower effective digital transformation.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

PacificEast Health: Data Services Provider Aims to Transform Healthcare Engagement with the Launch of a New Division

PacificEast Health will help healthcare organizations to improve audience engagement by providing accurate, complete contact information. Oregon-based PacificEast Research Inc. announced the launch of its PacificEast Health division. The new division will help healthcare organizations including payers, providers, staffing agencies, and nonprofits to engage with members, patients, providers, nurses, and donors more effectively.
HEALTH
ciodive.com

How Discover Financial Services embraces the DevOps model

The DevOps model, introduced more than a decade ago, has become a commonplace way to encourage collaboration across development and operations teams. While the central ideas behind the model have held up, DevOps methods have shifted on a case-by-case basis tailored to what's best for the organization. At Discover Financial...
ECONOMY
SDTimes.com

The future of testing is DevOps speed with managed risk

Just as big data transformed the way organizations approach intelligence and cloud transformed the way they think about infrastructure, DevOps is fundamentally altering the way organizations think about software development. In a DevOps world, software development is no longer a balancing act between speed and quality but a quest for both, as forward-thinking development teams aim to increase both release frequency and release velocity while ensuring they have the utmost confidence in production.
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Progressive Delivery: The Future of DevOps

The world of DevOps is always moving forward, in an effort to enable developers and the organizations they work for to get better software out faster. Among the emerging approaches for accelerating DevOps is progressive delivery. The term was coined by RedMonk analyst James Governor in a 2018 blog post as an attempt to define an approach that forward-thinking DevOps teams were starting to use.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

Tips for a Successful DevSecOps Life Cycle

A DevOps implementation, if done correctly, can do wonders for any organization that’s on the hunt for efficiency, productivity and speed. As per the 2020 survey conducted by Atlassian, 99% of survey respondents said that DevOps has had a positive impact on their organization. However, it won’t do any good...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy