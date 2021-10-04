Launching a DevOps to DevSecOps transformation
Widespread adoption of DevSecOps is inevitable. Security and delivery velocity are unrealistic expectations as part of a waterfall software development life cycle (SDLC). Businesses and government agencies are under constant pressure to deliver new features and functionality to their customers, constituents, and employees. Recent high-profile software supply chain breaches and President Biden's Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity also increases the urgency for businesses and governments to move to DevSecOps.opensource.com
