5 Reasons Why the YOLO Economy is Here to Stay (And Why That Matters to Entrepreneurs)

You’ve likely heard the phrase you only live once (YOLO) as a call to take a risk and live life to the fullest, but have you heard of the YOLO Economy? After seeing the freedom of remote work or the benefit of having more downtime to focus on their side hustle, millennials are now questioning if a traditional 9-to-5 job is the best fit for them. Many millennials don’t feel tied to the idea of staying with one job for decades or even working for another person. In fact, Gallup recently identified the generation as the most likely to switch jobs, mainly due to feeling unattached to their company.