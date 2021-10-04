NZD/USD: RBNZ hike may help the kiwi – ING

Summary: New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar trimmed losses after tumbling to a weekly low at 0.6876 from its 0.6960 opening yesterday. The move came after the RBNZ’s decision to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. It was the 1st rate hike by the New Zealand Central Bank in 7 years. The NZD/USD pair soared to a high at 0.6979 immediately after the news before tumbling lower. After the dust settled, the NZD/USD pair finished at 0.6917 in New York. Elsewhere, dismal European economic data saw the EUR/USD pair slide to close near late July lows at 1.1595 (1.1622). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains to 94.22 (94.00), up 0.26%. The Australian Dollar dipped 0.18% to 0.7275 from 0.7288 yesterday. Sterling slipped 0.27% to 1.3588 (1.3622). The Dollar finished modestly lower against the Japanese Yen to 111.38 from 111.50 yesterday. USD/CHF dipped to 0.9272 (0.9283). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mostly higher. The USD/SGD pair climbed to 1.3588 (1.3573) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) was last at 33.80, little changed from 33.84 yesterday. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.4545 (6.4490 yesterday).

