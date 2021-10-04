CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD: RBNZ hike may help the kiwi – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to hike rates at its October 6 meeting. Economists at ING believe this outcome would boost the kiwi but NZD is vulnerable to woes on broader sentiment. “Since leaving rates on hold at the August meeting, comments by RBNZ officials...

DailyFx

NZD/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of October Opening Range

NZD/USD retraces the decline from earlier this as the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report rattles speculation for an imminent shift in Federal Reserve policy, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days if it clears the opening range for October. NZD/USD to Stage Larger...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Backed by sentiment, further gains at doubt

Australian policymakers are hoping for an economic comeback in the last quarter of the year. Disappointing US data is unlikely to affect much the Fed’s decision on starting tapering. AUD/USD has a mildly bullish potential, but sellers are waiting at higher levels. The Australian dollar managed to post gains against...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to grind higher towards 113 by end-2022 – Westpac

Japan’s yen is expected to continue losing ground against the US dollar over the forecast period, in the opinion of economists at Westpac. They see USD/JPY trading at 112 and 113 by the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. “The BoJ will have no alternative but to continue its extraordinary...
FXStreet.com

ECB's Wunsch: Inflation is going to be higher than in our last forecast

European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Friday that he is expecting inflation in the euro area to be higher than their latest forecast, as reported by Reuters. Regarding the policy outlook, Wunsch said that it will be a difficult exit from the monetary support and added that he is in favour of staying patient.
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD breaks above 0.6900, amid a risk-on mood

The NZD trims some of Wednesday’s losses, reclaims 0.6900. On Wednesday, the RBNZ hiked 25 basis points the interest rates, leaving the Overnight Cash Rate at 0.50%. The market sentiment is upbeat on the back of good US debt-ceiling news. After plummeting on Wednesday below 0.6900, the NZD/USD is trimming...
DailyFx

NZD/USD Outlook: US NFP, RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations, Market Sentiment

NZD/USD lacking momentum ahead of NFP data release. Market expectations on RBNZ rate hikes leave the kiwi facing an uphill battle. The New Zealand Dollar has been struggling to find a clear direction since coming off those early September highs. The kiwi has lost most of the upper hand against the Dollar but has managed to keep gains capped against the Euro and the Pound given turmoil of their own. Even the rate hike from the RBNZ on Wednesday didn’t offer much support given how markets had excessively priced in a hawkish meeting, which likely leaves investors wondering what’s next.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to plummet towards 1.20 in 2022 given higher commodity prices – NBF

The loonie weakened in the third quarter despite fundamentals that remained relatively constructive for the Canadian economy. Looking ahead, economists at the National Bank of Canada expect the USD/CAD pair to edge lower towards the 1.20 level in the next year. “Given that we do not see a significant drop...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DailyFx

GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?

RBNZ Hikes Rates for the First Time in 7yrs, NZD Underperforms. The Pound is Likely to be Another Victim of Aggressive Tightening Bets. Overnight, the RBNZ raised interest rates by 25bps to 0.75%, marking the first hike in 7-years. The Bank also signalled that further withdrawal of stimulus will be needed. However, the initial move higher in the Kiwi had been quickly pared with the currency subsequently the worst performer across the G10.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD and NZD/USD slides as inflation risks jump

The GBPUSD price crashed to the lowest level since Monday as investors continued to worry about the state of the UK economy. Recent data show that the impressive recovery that happened earlier this year has started fading. For example, data published by Markit showed that the construction PMI declined from 55.2 in August to 52.6 in September. The country is also facing significant supply shortages and problems in the labour force. There is also an ongoing fuel shortage. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the country’s economy will continue to struggle in the near term.
FXStreet.com

Kiwi trims losses post-RBNZ rate hike, euro slides

Summary: New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar trimmed losses after tumbling to a weekly low at 0.6876 from its 0.6960 opening yesterday. The move came after the RBNZ’s decision to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. It was the 1st rate hike by the New Zealand Central Bank in 7 years. The NZD/USD pair soared to a high at 0.6979 immediately after the news before tumbling lower. After the dust settled, the NZD/USD pair finished at 0.6917 in New York. Elsewhere, dismal European economic data saw the EUR/USD pair slide to close near late July lows at 1.1595 (1.1622). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains to 94.22 (94.00), up 0.26%. The Australian Dollar dipped 0.18% to 0.7275 from 0.7288 yesterday. Sterling slipped 0.27% to 1.3588 (1.3622). The Dollar finished modestly lower against the Japanese Yen to 111.38 from 111.50 yesterday. USD/CHF dipped to 0.9272 (0.9283). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mostly higher. The USD/SGD pair climbed to 1.3588 (1.3573) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) was last at 33.80, little changed from 33.84 yesterday. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.4545 (6.4490 yesterday).
Metro International

Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar inched higher in choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the global growth outlook and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate for...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles to find direction, trades around 0.6970 ahead of RBNZ

NZD/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. RBNZ is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains, stays below 94.00. The NZD/USD pair is having a hard time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday...
FXStreet.com

When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 01:00 GMT market sees the monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). With the surprise negative from the Delta covid variant outbreak in New Zealand (NZ) challenging the anticipated RBNZ rate hike, today’s meeting becomes the key for the NZD/USD traders. It’s worth...
FXStreet.com

Breaking: RBNZ hikes OCR by 25bps to 0.50%, NZD/USD jumps

At its October monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) board members decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from a record low of 0.25% to 0.50%, as widely expected. RBNZ announces its first-rate lift-off since the pandemic began in March 2020. Markets had priced in...
invezz.com

NZD/USD forecast as RBNZ starts a rate hike cycle

The NZD/USD pair declined slightly after the latest RBNZ rate decision. The bank decided to hike interest rates as the economy recovers. We explain the next key levels to watch in the near term. The NZD/USD price retreated even after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) became the second...
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD whipsaws above 0.6950 on RBNZ rate hike

NZD/USD takes the bids following the RBNZ’s hawkish interest rate decision. New Zealand covid conditions worsen with a slow rise in virus infections, local lockdowns likely are extended. Risk appetite …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
