CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Qlik Acquires Big Squid

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® today announced the recent acquisition of Big Squid to expand data and analytics teams’ ability to leverage advanced augmented analytics capabilities such as key driver analysis, predictive analytics and what if scenario planning with API deployable AI models for on-demand predictions directly within Qlik. Combining Big Squid with Qlik’s existing augmented analytics capabilities – which already include direct API integrations with 3rd party engines and the integrated intelligent AI ​assistant Insight Advisor – expands the industry’s most robust augmented analytics capabilities suite for cloud analytics. Acquiring Big Squid also further advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Sila Acquires Fahrenheit HVAC, Continues Expansion in Northeast

PHILADELPHIA, PA —Sila Services LLC announced it recently acquired Fahrenheit HVAC, adding Fahrenheit’s commitment to reliably professional same-day HVAC repairs and installations to Sila’s already impressive portfolio of companies. Fahrenheit has provided outstanding and affordable care to its customers for over three decades. Sila is an HVAC industry veteran, with...
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers – Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

SEI Renames IT Services Business SEI Sphere

OAKS, PA — SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) recently announced that SEI IT Services is now SEI Sphere, continuing to provide clients end-to-end cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to address the operational technology and security challenges facing financial institutions. “Financial services is undergoing rapid digital transformation, while targeted cyberattacks are becoming increasingly...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

StreamElements acquires Paragon

StreamElements today announced that it has acquired gaming-focused YouTube talent network Paragon. The purchase follows last week's announcement that the streaming tools company completed a $100 million investment round last week. "One of our goals is to grow our footprint in the video on demand space by introducing new features...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
petproductnews.com

Midmark Acquires Shor-Line

Midmark Corp., a Dayton, Ohio-based manufacturer of medical, dental and veterinary solutions, has acquired Schroer Manufacturing Company dba Shor-Line, an animal health equipment manufacturer based in Kansas City, Kan. The acquisition adds to Midmark’s portfolio and positions the company as a preferred design partner for animal care professionals, said company officials.
DAYTON, OH
MyChesCo

Qlik Introduces Qlik Application Automation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® announced the recent debut of Qlik Application Automation, a no-code solution designed to drive action from context-aware insights through streamlined and optimized workflows between SaaS applications and Qlik Cloud. The automated workflows now possible with Qlik Application Automation can trigger alerts, invoke downstream processes, and enhance collaboration that shortens time to value. Based on the Blendr.io acquisition, Qlik Application Automation helps deliver the last mile in Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
SOFTWARE
Inside Indiana Business

Terminus Acquires Boston Company

INDIANAPOLIS - Atlanta-based marketing technology company Terminus, which has a major presence in Indianapolis, has acquired Zylotech, a B2B customer data platform headquartered in Boston. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Zylotech will be rebranded as Terminus CDP. Terminus says the acquisition makes it the only account-based...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thepaypers.com

Market Pay acquires Dejamobile

Market Pay has announced the acquisition of Dejamobile. Dejamobile develops digital transaction software solutions targeting the payment, transport, and retail industries. Its white-labelled solutions are marketed globally to merchants, banks, fintechs, and merchant service providers. Market Pay and Dejamobile have already partnered pre acquisition by developing PayWish, a service for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Augmented Analytics#Big Squid#Api#3rd Party#Ai#Active Intelligence
thefabricator.com

CMI acquires Systems 3

CMI has announced the acquisition of Phoenix-based Systems 3, a manufacturer and supplier of flight-critical components to the aerospace and defense industries, including flight safety components that are essential to the operations of rotary-wing platforms such as the AH-64 Apache helicopter. This is CMI’s third major acquisition since Gallant Capital...
PHOENIX, IL
MyChesCo

Vertex Acquires LCR-Dixon

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) and its subsidiaries announced that it recently acquired LCR-Dixon Corporation, a specialized expert in SAP technologies and leading provider of tax intelligence solutions. LCR-Dixon’s tools enhance a customer’s ability to maintain, analyze and validate tax data in procure-to-pay as well as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
drugstorenews.com

Hikma to acquire Custopharm

Hikma is set to strengthen its injectables portfolio. The company has agreed to acquire Custopharm from Water Street Healthcare Partners. Custopharm, a U.S.-based generic sterile injectables company with a differentiated product portfolio and R&D pipeline, currently markets its products in the United States through its commercial arm Leucadia Pharmaceuticals. Hikma...
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

LG to Acquire Cybellum

The board of directors at Korean electronics company LG Electronics has approved the acquisition of Israel-based vehicle cybersecurity startup Cybellum. In announcing the deal on Thursday, LG said it would assume a stake of around 64% in Cybellum, which was valued at $140m. The remaining shares will be acquired soon, at which time the final valuation and total investment amount will be confirmed.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers – Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
theregister.com

Qlik bursts out of data visualization, makes play for automation

Erstwhile data-visualisation specialist Qlik is taking a stab at process automation as it bids to link up data, analytics, and action – bringing it into the territory of the big software-as-a-service applications. Qlik has announced something it calls Application Automation. Buzzwordy bells and whistles which include no-code user interface (UI);...
TECHNOLOGY
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers – Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Factor4 Announces Integration with Android Terminals via Dejavoo

BROOMALL, PA — Factor4, LLC recently announced their gift card and loyalty integration with the new Android Terminals offered by Dejavoo Payment Software Solutions. The terminals include QD1, QD2, QD3, QD4 and QD5. The integration will enable Dejavoo’s clients to seamlessly process gift card and loyalty transactions via these cutting-edge devices.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Center for Breakthrough Medicines Appoints Peter Carbone as COO

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced the recent appointment of Peter Carbone to Chief Operating Officer (COO). CBM is creating the world’s largest end-to-end advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). CBM will provide pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ZDNet

Databricks, Qlik, Nvidia show AI is heating up

We knew AI was hot, but the last week has brought several announcements that show the industry is trying to bring AI and machine learning (ML) into the enterprise mainstream. With two AI acquisitions by big names in the analytics space and a $100M funding round for an MLOps specialist, this has been a week of AI acceleration.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Qlik and the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation Team Up to Increase African-American Tech Inclusion in Philadelphia

The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is proud to have Qlik as a partner to support efforts to increase representation of people of African descent in the greater Philadelphia technology industry. As a regional sponsor Qlik will collaborate with BIT Philadelphia to provide training and upskilling for workers who are transitioning into tech and technology industry workers who aspire to advance their career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy