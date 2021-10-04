USD/JPY upside potential
The USDJPY pair has been moving higher in tandem with US10 year yields on a reaction to the last Fed statement on September 22. Jerome Powell stated that the employment target had been ‘all but met’ and that he expected tapering to be done by the middle of next year. The statement about inflation being transitory was also dropped, which has given the market the impression that the Fed is moving towards a more hawkish stance. This is what has been supporting the USDJPY as the USD gains on a more hawkish Fed outlook.www.fxstreet.com
