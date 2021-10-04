CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY upside potential

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDJPY pair has been moving higher in tandem with US10 year yields on a reaction to the last Fed statement on September 22. Jerome Powell stated that the employment target had been ‘all but met’ and that he expected tapering to be done by the middle of next year. The statement about inflation being transitory was also dropped, which has given the market the impression that the Fed is moving towards a more hawkish stance. This is what has been supporting the USDJPY as the USD gains on a more hawkish Fed outlook.

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to grind higher towards 113 by end-2022 – Westpac

Japan’s yen is expected to continue losing ground against the US dollar over the forecast period, in the opinion of economists at Westpac. They see USD/JPY trading at 112 and 113 by the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. “The BoJ will have no alternative but to continue its extraordinary...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Backed by sentiment, further gains at doubt

Australian policymakers are hoping for an economic comeback in the last quarter of the year. Disappointing US data is unlikely to affect much the Fed’s decision on starting tapering. AUD/USD has a mildly bullish potential, but sellers are waiting at higher levels. The Australian dollar managed to post gains against...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ETH/USD forms a rising wedge pattern, signalling a potential retreat

Global stocks were little changed on Friday as investors reacted to the breakthrough in the US Senate that prevented the country from running out of money in the coming weeks. The stop-gap measure will give Democrats an opportunity to come up with a reconciliation bill to expand the debt ceiling. Analysts believe that global stocks would have declined sharply if the US government had defaulted on its obligations. Stocks also rose as investors wait for the upcoming earnings season that will start next week. Some of the top companies that will publish their results next week are Blackrock, Netflix, and JP Morgan.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Despite the NFP flop, US taper expectations remain intact

US payrolls badly miss forecast in September, August revised up. Rising US Treasury interest rates continue to bolster USD/JPY. 10-year yield adds 14 points this week, 27 since September 22 FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll's bearish outlook overtaken by events. The hoary market cliche ‘never buck the Fed’ found new life...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off post-NFP lows, remains below 112.00 mark

A modest USD weakness on disappointing headline NFP dragged USD/JPY to fresh session lows. Expectations that the Fed will soon begin tapering helped limit losses for the USD and the pair. The emergence of dip-buying supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily lows in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY’s bounces up from 111.50 to reach fresh YTD highs above 112.00

The dollar resumes its uptrend to hit fresh multi-month highs at 112.20. The USD, unfaced by the weak US employment report. USD/JPY: Seen appreciating to 113.00 by end 2022. The greenback has retraced the previous decline towards session lows at 111.00 seen earlier on Friday, to breach previous year-to-date highs at 112.05 and attack February 2020 high at 112.20.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY falls after weaker than expected payrolls

The USD came under selling pressure as traders were disappointed by the latest NFP data. When writing, the USDJPY pair was down circa 40 pips from its daily highs but trying to recover. Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics informed that with expectations of a 500,000 print and whisper...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD plummets to fresh two-month lows around 1.2450 on weak US NFP

The Canadian labor market is back at pre-pandemic, recovered 3 million jobs. USD/CAD slides below 1.2500 on broad US dollar weakness across the board. A dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls report weakens the greenback. The USD/CAD is plunging during the New York session, is trading at 1.2477, down 0.58% at the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1570 on post NFP report ahead of the weekend

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs around 1.1560’s amid US dollar weakness. EUR/USD: Failure to hold 1.1500 could send the pair tumbling towards 1.1348. The market sentiment is downbeat, as investors believe a Fed’s bond taper announcement is imminent. The EUR/USD rises above Thursday’s daily highs is trading at 1.1572, gaining...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD dives to two-month lows, below 1.2500 mark post-US/Canadian jobs data

USD/CAD broke through its intraday trading range in reaction to the US/Canadian jobs report. The headline NFP missed estimates by a big margin and showed an addition of 194K jobs. Canadian data smashed expectations and underpinned the loonie amid bullish oil prices. The USD/CAD pair witnessed aggressive selling following the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink has high upside potential, but are there true entry points

With Bitcoin leading the market gains showing close to 16.90% weekly price rise, the rest of the market has stayed rather calm. While on the back of Bitcoin gains, the market seems to be witnessing a steady upward movement, most alts have failed to surprise the market. Chainlink, the 15th ranked alt by market cap, has also had a rather stagnant price action.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD returns below $1,760 after a spike up to $1,780

Gold loses momentum after hitting $1,780 high. Monetary normalization and US dollar strength are undermining demand for bullion. XAU/USD nearing important support at $1,725 and $1,675. Gold futures have returned to previous ranges, below $1,760 on Friday, following a $20 spike, capped at $1,780 following the release of the US...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area

Gold shot higher in the early American session on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased all of its daily gains after dismal jobs report. Initial resistance aligns at $1,780 ahead of $1,787. Update: Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD ticks up to session highs at 1.1580 as US payrolls disappoint

The euro bounces up from 1.1535 lows to reach session highs near 1.1580. The dollar loses momentum as US employment data misses axpectations. EUR/USD: Above crucial support at 1.1495 – SocGen. The euro is attempting to bounce up from 14-month lows at 1.1535 reaching session highs at 1.1580 favored by...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3600 after rejection at 1.3660

GBP/USD closes the week above 1.3600 frem 1.3405 lows in late September. BoE tightening expectations have fuelled the pound's recovery. GBP/USD seen at 1.41 in 2022 – Westpac. The British pound has found support at 1.3610 after having hit resistance at one-week highs of 1.3660 earlier today. The pair consolidates...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.16; (P) 111.47; (R1) 111.75;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 112.07 is still extending. Another retreat cannot be ruled out, but downside should be contained by 110.44 support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 112.07 will extend larger rise to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71 next. However, break of 110.44 will dampen the bullish case and turn focus back to 109.11 support.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Elevated, US NFP Next

USD/JPY started a fresh increase above the 111.00 resistance. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 111.55 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing bearish signs below the 1.1600 level. GBP/USD is facing resistance near the key 1.3650 zone. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar formed a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates gains above 111.50 ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY prints gains on the last trading day of the week. US Treasury bond yields push above 1.57% on job data optimism. US debt ceiling debate, better Initial Jobless Claims, and risk-on mood remain a central theme. USD/JPY remains subdued in the early Asian session after posting solid gains in...
MARKETS

