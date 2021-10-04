USD/JPY upside potential

Global stocks were little changed on Friday as investors reacted to the breakthrough in the US Senate that prevented the country from running out of money in the coming weeks. The stop-gap measure will give Democrats an opportunity to come up with a reconciliation bill to expand the debt ceiling. Analysts believe that global stocks would have declined sharply if the US government had defaulted on its obligations. Stocks also rose as investors wait for the upcoming earnings season that will start next week. Some of the top companies that will publish their results next week are Blackrock, Netflix, and JP Morgan.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO