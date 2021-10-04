CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi’ Is First Pandemic Era Movie To Make $200 Million

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
As audiences return to movie theaters after over a year of watching movies at home, we’re starting to see box office numbers creep back up into the hundred millions. Marvel’s latest MCU blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings achieved a box office milestone on Thursday, becoming the first movie in the pandemic era to cross $200 million domestically.

imdb.com

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America.
Axios

"Shang-Chi" surpasses "Black Widow" as biggest domestic movie this year

Disney's latest Marvel blockbuster, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has officially beaten Disney's other Marvel hit "Black Widow" in North American ticket sales, according to the latest figures from Comscore. Why it matters: The success of both films points to the extraordinary power of the Marvel franchise...
thenerdstash.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Biggest Movie of 2021 at the Box Office

Marvel’s latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is expected to beat Black Widow at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 domestically. Both Marvel movies premiered this summer after being constantly delayed due to the pandemic. However, both had drastically different methods of distribution. Black Widow premiered in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for $30 while Shang-Chi remains exclusive to theaters.
Michelle Yeoh
Awkwafina
Simu Liu
Collider

'Shang-Chi' Earns Another $3 Million and Kicks the Friday Box Office Competition

We all knew it was coming. As predicted yesterday, Marvel’s latest installment into its cinematic universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can now call itself North America's highest-grossing film of 2021. Not surprisingly, the only movie standing on its way was another Marvel title, Black Widow – which has given Disney and Scarlett Johansson a bit of a headache.
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi First Movie Since Tenet To Top The Box Office For 4 Weeks

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will easily retain top spot at the box office this weekend, with the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to experience yet another solid hold, dropping just 41% to bring in another $12.8 million and take its domestic total past $196 million, as per Deadline.
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Set To Pass Black Widow To Become Highest Grossing Movie Of 2021 At Domestic Box Office

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to surpass Black Widow as the highest-grossing movie of 2021. As of writing this, Shang-Chi has earned $183.2M domestically, just around 200K short of Black Widow's $183.4M. With the legs the film is showing at theaters, it looks like Shang-Chi will easily surpass Black Widow by the end of its fourth weekend at the box office, which is projected to be in the $11-12M range. That's a drop-off of somewhere between 45-49%, which is respectable after so many weeks.
Collider

'Shang-Chi': How Tony Leung’s Performance Makes Wenwu One of the MCU’s Best Villains

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has finally made its theatrical debut, with a record shattering box office debut and rave reviews. Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton, the 25th instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first film in Phase 4 of the franchise to feature a new hero and origin story. Origin stories have always been essential to the MCU, as they are the basis of Phase 1 and scattered throughout Phases 2 and 3. Most, if not, all MCU origin stories have followed the same formula as the then groundbreaking Iron Man in 2008, albeit to varying degrees of success. While Shang-Chi follows most of those formulaic steps, there is one aspect which elevates the film above the others. That is the character of Wenwu, portrayed by legendary actor Tony Leung. Leung's performance is so genuine and heartfelt it takes what could have been another classic one-note MCU villain and turns it into one of the most sympathetic characters of the MCU. All of this, of course, hinges on the performance of the legendary actor, and he doesn't disappoint.
papermag.com

'Shang-Chi' Hits Box Office Milestone

Marvel Studios and Disney's latest blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has hit a major box office milestone. The film, which premiered earlier this month, is now the highest-grossing film of 2021 so far. It’s also set the record for films released during the pandemic era. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 delta variant, the movie hit $196.5 million domestically and $363.4 million globally — topping former frontrunner Black Widow.
thegeorgeanne.com

Reflector Reviews: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film brought to us by director Destin Daniel Cretton, and stars Simu Liu in the titular role. As of late, the state of the MCU both in timeline and release have been foggy due to the...
thevermilion.com

Shang-Chi is newest Marvel hit movie

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” simply put, is a phenomenal film. I will dive into why in a minute, but let me first give some background context. I saw “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on its release date. It’s usually a tradition I try to do with all Marvel movies and superhero movies ever since I saw “The Amazing Spider-man” at midnight in 2012 and most recently “The Suicide Squad.”
GoldDerby

‘Shang-Chi’ sets pandemic box office record as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ scuffles

As it has done since its release on September 3, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to exceed expectations in its fourth weekend at the box office. The Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $13.3 million, roughly $500,000 ahead of industry predictions heading into the weekend, to push its domestic total so far to $196.5 million. “Shang-Chi” is now the highest-grossing movie released during the coronavirus pandemic: With its weekend ticket sales, the Simu Liu-led franchise-starter moved ahead of “Black Widow,” which grossed $186.7 million after its release in July. The accolades don’t stop there: “Shang-Chi” was also the...
uvureview.com

Film Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ Misses the Mark

The next installment in the MCU has finally arrived, but do not let the hype surrounding “Shang-Chi” fool you: the film is a slog to get through. Even with “Shang-Chi’s” departure from the typical Marvel formula, it cannot help but feel underwhelming. “Shang-Chi” stars Simu Liu and shows the audience...
lordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Shang Chi is Dominant

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord Cognito to discuss Shang Chi. Shang Chi has dominated the box office, setting records for opening weekend on Labor Day. Not only that, the movie is just really good. We look to the future of the character and what our hopes are for what comes next.
harkeraquila.com

Movie review: “Shang-Chi” makes waves as first Asian Marvel superhero movie

As a Chinese American accustomed to seeing Asian faces excluded from blockbuster movies, I never thought I would see the quintessential Marvel theme song fade into a shot full of Chinese characters; I never thought I would see an American superhero sit with his friend’s family eating congee or partake in tomb-sweeping at the Qingming Festival, but it’s finally happened.
Vulture

Shang-Chi Just Beat Black Widow to Become the COVID Era’s Biggest Hit

Over its surprise fourth weekend atop the North American box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings flexed its superpower to continue conjuring significant audiences, surpassing fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Black Widow as the biggest hit of both 2021 and the COVID-19 era. The wuxia-surged $200 million action-fantasy, which stars Canadian Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu as superherodom’s most skilled martial artist/valet parker, came in ahead of industry estimates with a three-day total of $13.2 million — racking up a cumulative $196.4 million since its release, according to Comscore, to handily overtake Black Widow’s $186.7 million domestic record. (Although, caveat, the Scarlett Johansson stand-alone prequel has taken in an additional $125 million via paid rentals on Disney+.) Shang-Chi also upset the only other major title entering wide release this weekend, Universal’s poorly reviewed big-screen blowup of the Broadway smash Dear Evan Hansen, which earned an abysmal $7.5 million in 3,364 theaters to claim the No. 2 spot.
CinemaBlend

Rumor: Is Shang-Chi's Mandarin Returning For More Marvel Movies?

Warning: SPOILERS for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are ahead!. Seven year after we learned in the All Hail the King One-Shot that there really was a Mandarin lurking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we finally met him earlier this month in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Tony Leung’s performance as the antagonist, a.k.a. Xu Wenwu, has been among the most praised elements of the latest MCU movie, though sadly for fans of the character, he was killed off during the final battle. But is this truly the last we’ve seen of him? If a surfaced rumor is correct, not necessarily.
