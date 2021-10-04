‘Shang-Chi’ Is First Pandemic Era Movie To Make $200 Million

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has finally made its theatrical debut, with a record shattering box office debut and rave reviews. Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton, the 25th instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first film in Phase 4 of the franchise to feature a new hero and origin story. Origin stories have always been essential to the MCU, as they are the basis of Phase 1 and scattered throughout Phases 2 and 3. Most, if not, all MCU origin stories have followed the same formula as the then groundbreaking Iron Man in 2008, albeit to varying degrees of success. While Shang-Chi follows most of those formulaic steps, there is one aspect which elevates the film above the others. That is the character of Wenwu, portrayed by legendary actor Tony Leung. Leung's performance is so genuine and heartfelt it takes what could have been another classic one-note MCU villain and turns it into one of the most sympathetic characters of the MCU. All of this, of course, hinges on the performance of the legendary actor, and he doesn't disappoint.

