AP Top 25 Reality Check: Big Ten powers surge into October

Find Week 3’s rankings here. 1. (Last Week: 1) Penn State (4-0), W - 38-17 vs. Villanova, Next Week: vs. Indiana. The Nittany Lions stayed unbeaten on the year with an easy win over Villanova on Saturday. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw the ball all over the yard in the win, finishing with 401 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson continued to add to his Biletnikoff Trophy resume by hauling in seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Dotson now leads the Big Ten in both receptions (27) and receiving touchdowns (four) through four weeks. This was a dominating performance on both sides of the ball, as Penn State’s defense allowed only three points through three quarters, while finishing with three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a pick in the win. The Nittany Lions will turn their attention to a talented, but inconsistent Indiana team this upcoming weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO