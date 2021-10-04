CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coldplay and Selena Gomez have a collaboration on the way

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay and Selena Gomez are joining forces on a new song. Chris Martin and co and the 29-year-old singer are set to release the ballad 'Let Somebody Go' imminently, before the group's eagerly-awaited album, 'Music Of The Spheres', is released on October 15.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Multi-talented Selena Gomez may dazzle us with her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen, which are available at Amazon right now. The best part? These celebrity-approved, eye-catching knives are currently on sale for just under $50.
CELEBRITIES
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Steve Martin mistook Selena Gomez for acting 'beginner'

Steve Martin mistook Selena Gomez for acting 'beginner'. Comedian Steve Martin was aware of Selena Gomez's songs before she signed up for star alongside him in new TV series 'Only Murders in the Building', but he thought she was an acting "beginner" until he looked her up.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Selena Gomez Nominated For Her First Latin Grammy

Selena Gomez has been nominated for her first Latin Grammy. “De Una Vez,” the lead single from her first full Spanish-language EP Revelacion has picked up a nom for Best Short Form Music Video. The video's director, Los Perez and producers Kim Dellara and Clark Jackson are included in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Chris Martin
Teen Vogue

Selena Gomez Gave Cardi B the Sweetest Baby Gifts

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child this past September — and Selena Gomez made sure to shower the newborn with presents to mark the momentous occasion. On October 5, as soon as she returned home from Paris Fashion Week, Cardi posted the massive basket of treats and trinkets Sel had sent her way for her baby boy. “I got this beautiful gift basket for son-son, with this little bear from Selena Gomez,” Cardi gleefully recounted in her video, showing off the presents.
MUSIC
at40.com

Selena Gomez Hypes Up Her Next Album With Relatable TikTok Post

Selena Gomez was having a lazy day on Monday (October 4), but the pop superstar is hard at work — even if her latest TikTok post says otherwise. In a new post from the entertainer, Gomez was filmed sleeping in what appears to be a recording studio. “Just don’t want to work today but I promise I’m making my best album yet,” she captioned the clip. The project will serve as the follow-up to her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which dropped in March, as well as her “999,” her collab with Camilo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Of The Spheres
AOL Corp

Her Celeb Crush! Why Fans Think Chris Evans, Selena Gomez Might Be Dating

Years after Selena Gomez once called Chris Evans her celebrity crush, fans have speculated whether the two actors are dating. While neither the Rare Beauty founder, 29, nor the Avengers: Endgame actor, 40, has publicly commented on the fan theories, eagle-eyed social media sleuths have shared several clues on Twitter and TikTok that seemingly allude to a new Hollywood coupling.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Breaking Down the Romance Rumors About Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? Over the past week or so, rumors have floated on social media that the 29-year-old singer and actress is romantically involved with Captain America, although they have not been verified. The reports claim that the pop star and Evans, 40, recently started following each other on Instagram. As of Friday, Oct. 8, Gomez does not follow him but he does follow her account. It is unclear when he added her. The rumors also state the two are working together on a film, another claim that has not been verified. And then there are the so-called photographic "clues." Images of the two stars appearing separately were posted by Gomez...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Selena Gomez Just Announced The Celeb-Studded Guest List For Selena + Chef Season 3

From "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" to "Cooking with Paris," celebrity cooking shows have never been more popular. Conceived in the early days of quarantine, "Selena + Chef" is another American reality cooking series that centers around a celebrity with little to no cooking abilities: singer and actress Selena Gomez. The concept of the show is simple and self-explanatory: Gomez invites famous chefs into her kitchen (virtually) to teach her how to make a meal (via Variety). Occasionally the "Only Murders in the Building" star is joined by her roommates and her Texan grandparents, Nana and Papa, to help prep, cook, but mostly eat the dishes. From learning how to cook the perfect omelet to an immaculate souffle, let's put it this way — some dishes turn out better than others.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez Probably Aren’t Dating: An Investigation

It’s a good thing that Selena Gomez famously keeps her distance from social media because it’s a boring Friday afternoon and the internet has decided, based on the scantest of facts, to imagine a world in which Gomez is now dating Chris Evans, America’s favorite Marvel hunk. The rumors were first reported by obsessive Twitter fan accounts, and then made their way up from the thirstiest of gossip blogs and now have hit even more respectable sites desperate for a little pageview hit before the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Fans Touting Dating Rumors With Marvel's 'Avengers' Alum

Celebrities better keep an eye on which fellow famous people they follow because fans might start thinking they're dating. After Chris Evans added Selena Gomez to the small number of people the Captain America actor follows, fans of the Only Murders in the Building star began theorizing that the two are an item. There have also been photos of the two leaving the same places in Los Angeles earlier this month, but the two never appeared in the same photo.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New this week: Coldplay, 'Succession' and 'Halloween Kills'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in “Halloween Kills,” in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green who directed the 2018 “Halloween,” is behind the camera again in this installment that costars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you’re looking for some fresh scares this October, “Halloween Kills” will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers...
FIFA
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy