WASHINGTON — All right, all right already. If you’re running for Texas governor, Matthew McConaughey, what do you stand for?. As the Oscar-winning film star toys with jumping into the race, he’s rehearsing lines about why he refuses to reveal his stance on just about any hot button issue or policy challenge facing the state, all the while casting himself as a centrist in tune with the “sleeping giant” in the middle of the electorate that shuns extremism and wants to “salvage” American democracy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO