Lottery

Powerball jackpot grows larger

By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Derrick
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Get Dozens of Reports About Brian Laundrie Sightings in North Carolina

The hunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues. Only now, reports are flooding in about Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Florida resident Dennis Davis claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the border of Tennessee. Davis called 911 on Saturday, after the incident, and on Monday he released the full call with the dispatcher to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.
Sports Wagering Licenses For Horseshoe, Live! And MGM National Harbor Forwarded To Commission

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications for sports wagering licenses from Maryland’s three largest casinos have been forwarded to a state commission for final approval, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Wednesday. Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill will now seek the formal approval of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) at its Oct. 14 meeting. “We’re pleased to have these three applicants approved and move them along to the SWARC,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Our team is diligently implementing the sports wagering law, and we’re...
Local establishments ready for Iowa-Penn State showdown

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The day is fairly calm at local drinking and eating establishments prior to the Penn State Nittany Lions invading Kinnick Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. But preparations are underway to host Hawk fans on Saturday. “We’re getting over 10,000 wings ready for the game tomorrow,” said […]
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $545 Million

With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot is now up to $545 million. There has not been a winner of the Powerball since early June. The next drawing is tonight. If a person matches all six winning numbers, they can take a $392.1 million lump sum amount before taxes.
LOTTERY

