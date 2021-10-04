Powerball jackpot grows larger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications for sports wagering licenses from Maryland’s three largest casinos have been forwarded to a state commission for final approval, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Wednesday. Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill will now seek the formal approval of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) at its Oct. 14 meeting. “We’re pleased to have these three applicants approved and move them along to the SWARC,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Our team is diligently implementing the sports wagering law, and we’re...

