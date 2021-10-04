Gordon Ramsay and Tana 'contemplating' having sixth child

We will stop writing about Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington when he stops creating mouthwatering videos of savory, flaky, tender, steak-filled delights. You already knew that beef Wellington was a Chef Ramsay specialty, but he just keeps proving it over and over, like with this recent Instagram post that has us drooling on our keyboards. Captioning the video, Ramsay shares, "Guys .... Worldwide Wellington is back and @breadstreetkitchen Southwark are showing us how it's done !!" The video has garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram in just 1 day, but most followers seem just as tongue-tied as we were, opting to respond to the delicious dish through heart-eye emojis and trailing "mmmmmmms."

