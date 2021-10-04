CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay and Tana 'contemplating' having sixth child

Cover picture for the articleGordon Ramsay has revealed that he and his wife Tana are open to the idea of having a sixth child. Gordon and Tana Ramsay are "contemplating" having a sixth child. The 54-year-old TV chef has revealed that he and his spouse are open to adding to their brood, which currently includes Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and Oscar, two, but he was surprised by how quickly his wife agreed to the idea before they'd even fully talked things through.

