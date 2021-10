Teddy Bridgewater has been what a team with a potentially elite defense needed -- a calming, prepared and opportunistic passer who can close out drives and avoid turnovers. Yes, the Broncos' first three opponents are now 0-9, but the Broncos won those games by 14, 10 and 26 points. Bridgewater leads the league in completion percentage, is seventh in average length of completion and is fifth in passer rating. He already has become a leading voice in the locker room. And most importantly for a team that led the NFL in both giveaways overall as well as interceptions last season, he has not turned the ball over.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO