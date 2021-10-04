CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers try to change how people are supported after pregnancy loss

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332pkg_0cGJZbPg00

When Sarah Smith experienced three miscarriages in less than two years, she suffered through each of them while at work.

"I didn't ever feel like there was a space to talk about it with anybody," Smith, now a mom of three, told " Good Morning America ." "It's not listed in your benefits, like if you suffer pregnancy loss, you can take time off, so nobody's even talking about it."

During one miscarriage, Smith, of Washington, D.C., remembers sitting at her desk in an open office, trying to pretend like nothing was wrong.

"I went through the day having meetings and talking to people while in excruciating pain, just waiting for the day to be over," she said. "And every time I got up to go to the bathroom, I was petrified that there would be blood."

During another, Smith said she sat at work while awaiting a scheduled dilation and curettage (D&C), a medical procedure performed to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage, because she did not know how to talk about it with her employer.

Smith said the experience of suffering three miscarriages at work led her to change careers. She now works for the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on the health of moms and babies.

You just are kind of suffering in silence.

"You're just in this place where you're like, 'I don't know what I'm supposed to do here,'" she said of her past experiences. "You just are kind of suffering in silence."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdO6j_0cGJZbPg00
Sarah Smith - PHOTO: Sarah Smith, 37, holds her newborn daughter, whom she gave birth to after suffering several miscarriages.

When Hannah Crowder, of California, suffered her first miscarriage, she said she continued to work because she had no available time off.

"I remember going [to the doctor] at 9:30 in the morning, not hearing a heartbeat, knowing it was going to be a miscarriage and having to go back in to to teach my afternoon classes," said Crowder, a teacher and now the mom of a 4-year-old daughter. "I ended up having to have a D&C, so that was a day of missed work and then had to go back to the work the next day."

I don't think people who haven't experienced loss understand how invasive it really is.

"I don't think people who haven't experienced loss understand how invasive it really is if you end up having to have a D&C," she said. "I had to wake up the next day like, 'OK, I have 12 fourth-graders I have to go teach about American history today,' and just turn that switch back on in my brain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCQSG_0cGJZbPg00
Hannah Crowder - PHOTO: Hannah Crowder, of California, suffered miscarriages before giving birth to her daughter.

As many as 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Stillbirth, the loss of a baby after 20 weeks of pregnancy, happens in around 24,000 births each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

MORE: Miscarriage and stillbirth: Everything you need to know but were too nervous to ask

Both forms of loss are emotionally devastating and physically painful for those who endure them, yet there is relatively little support around pregnancy loss in society today, and especially in the workplace.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) recalled going through 10 years of failed cycles of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and a miscarriage while continuing nonstop at work.

"I would find out that morning that I wasn't pregnant or in the case of a miscarriage that I had, and I had to go right back on the campaign trail," she told "GMA." "I was still working my job [as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives] and I was campaigning at the same time, so it just became so overwhelming and so emotional."

This is crazy that women have to go through this and try to deal with all of this.

"I thought, 'This is crazy that women have to go through this and try to deal with all of this,'" added Duckworth, who in 2018 became the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office, when she delivered her second daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDFl1_0cGJZbPg00
Pool/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 28, 2021 in Washington.

Duckworth is now the co-author of the Support Through Loss Act , a bill she introduced in the Senate in July that would require U.S. employers to provide at last three days of paid leave to workers to address their own health needs or the health needs of a partner following a pregnancy loss, as well as an unsuccessful assisted reproductive technology procedure, a failed adoption or surrogacy arrangement or a medical diagnosis or event that impacts pregnancy or fertility.

The bill, introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), also proposes a $45 million annual investment in pregnancy-loss research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a federal public information campaign to share information on both how common pregnancy loss is, and how people can be supported.

"I remember being in my doctor's office after he said my pregnancy had failed. I was devastated and at the same time my doctor was saying, 'It's fine. It's perfectly normal,'" recalled Duckworth. "I didn't know that so many pregnancies could fail. Having that information I think would really help all our families who are going through the process of trying to get pregnant."

Duckworth and Pressley's legislation calls for employers to provide "at least" three days of paid leave, and advocates say it's a step in the right direction towards employers recognizing the long recovery for a pregnancy loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S88ww_0cGJZbPg00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Ayanna Pressley speaks during a news conference ahead of a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sept. 24, 2021.

"As a federal mandate, it's at least a good start because in too many situations some workers have no accommodations," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of March of Dimes , which has endorsed Pressley and Duckworth's legislation. "We have to understand that when we don't provide these accommodations, there's a real cost in productivity."

"The idea that women go through a miscarriage or stillbirth and just bounce back immediately and go back to work is just simply unrealistic," said Stewart.

The emotional, physical pain of pregnancy loss

Many of the causes of miscarriage and stillbirth are still not known or understood.

People who have gone through either form of pregnancy loss though know the toll it takes on the body, in addition to the emotional trauma.

In the case of a stillbirth, a person goes through childbirth, delivering the baby.

I wanted to be recognized as having a baby and have the time to heal my body back.

"I still delivered a four-pound baby," said Elizabeth O'Donnell, a former teacher who said she was denied paid leave after her daughter, Aaliyah Denise, was born stillborn in December, after a 48-hour labor. "I wanted to be recognized as having a baby, which I still did, and have the time to heal my body back."

"But these things are just not spoken about," she said.

With miscarriage, people may experience bleeding, cramping, diarrhea and nausea while the pregnancy tissue is expelled. Some people may need a surgical treatment like a D&C, which is done in an operating room under anesthesia to remove pregnancy tissue, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

In many cases, it takes as long as four to six weeks for a person's body to recover from a miscarriage.

"It can be an extremely painful experience for a family and it not only takes time for a pregnant person's body to recover from a miscarriage or stillbirth, it can take even longer sometimes to recover emotionally," said Stewart. "It's often painful for families to even share with others what they've been going through."

For people who are not comfortable sharing with their employer that they are trying to get pregnant, a fearful topic of conversation that can keep people silent in the workplace, Duckworth noted the Support Through Loss Act would provide them a layer of protection on the federal level.

"It's important that it's federal [in] that it does offer that protection much earlier in the process," she said. "This is just sort of bringing the humanity back into our leave policies and more protections for families that are trying to get pregnant."

Introduced four months ago, the legislation is still far from becoming law. If it were to be enacted, it would leap frog the U.S. from among the worst countries in the world on paid family leave to a pioneering role.

Earlier this year, New Zealand passed legislation that is believed to be among the first of its kind globally and would also require three days of paid leave after pregnancy loss for both the mother and her partner or spouse.

While a federal paid family leave policy is currently being debated in Congress , under current U.S. policy, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), employees who qualify can take time off to care for a newborn or loved one or recover from illness without fear of losing their job, but in most cases the leave is unpaid.

Only about one-fifth of employees in the private sector have access to paid family and medical leave, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families.

And data shows that access to paid leave is lower for Black workers than their white counterparts, while the risk of miscarriage is 43% higher for Black women, according to a study published this year in The Lancet, a medical journal.

According to Pressley, the Support Through Loss Act would apply to both federal and private employers and would supplement current paid leave policy.

"These three days would be a separate layer of leave protections than those set in paid family and medical leave," she said. "We have to ensure within those paid leave policies ... that we're not leaving behind families who have experienced pregnancy loss."

Pressley, one of the founding members of the Black Maternal Health Caucus , said her goal with the Support Through Loss Act is to not only ensure people have time to recover, but also have support and information.

MORE: 5 women share what it's like to have a miscarriage

"I was unaware of the fact that there are doulas who can support you through pregnancy loss, and I'd be willing to bet that there are many healthcare professionals that might not be aware of that resource," she said. "So we have to close that gap, make sure the information is more easily accessible, again, to better support those when they're already in the midst of what is a traumatic and very isolating experience, and make sure that those supports are culturally responsive and holistic."

The potential for not only paid time off but also recognition from the government and employers that pregnancy loss is both common and serious cannot come soon enough for people like Abby Mercado, who suffered a miscarriage three years ago while working in a nearly all-male office.

My miscarriage was one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through in my life.

"I went to work because why wouldn't I? Experiencing a pregnancy loss is just not something we talk about," said Mercado, who went on to co-found Rescripted, an online infertility support community. "But my miscarriage was one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through in my life. From a grief perspective, I still grieve it, and from a physical perspective, it hurt."

"With an effort like [the Support Through Loss Act], it elevates the conversation and one by one the dominoes start to fall and women are finally able to really advocate for themselves and have the government backing them up as they're advocating for themselves," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is to help people take time to honor and remember those who are affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or during infancy, said the website. There are support groups for...
OMAHA, NE
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Thrive Global

Not Broken: The Emotional Impact of Miscarriage and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

In my medical training, I learned about the diagnosis, treatment, and physical toll of miscarriage, but it’s only been through years of caring for patients that I’ve realized the emotional toll and psychological impact of miscarriage. I distinctly remember early in my fertility practice calling one of my patients with a positive pregnancy test and hearing a deep sigh followed by heavy silence on the other end of the phone. This was not the reaction of elation and happiness I usually got from my fertility patients who had been struggling to conceive. After a moment, she said, “Thank you, Dr. Shahine, here we go again.” I was stunned, and only after I hung up did it hit me like a ton of bricks – this test was the patient’s fifth positive pregnancy test, and for her, this was just the beginning of the limbo, waiting, and anxiety until she knew whether this would be a successful pregnancy or not. For her, this was only a beginning, and she had been down this road before with disappointment at the end. She would be on pins and needles until the next checkup and the one after that and the one after that and would only feel relief once she actually had a baby in her arms.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#And Babies#Infertility#Pregnancies#The March Of Dimes
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GMA

GMA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy