CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damascus, OR

Rachel Weeks talks new direction for OTA

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fumL1_0cGJZaWx00 New director of Oregon Trail Academy hopes to reinvigorate charter programs.

While Oregon Trail Academy has seen substantial turnover in recent years, new director Rachel Weeks is now at the helm with hopes of making OTA a long-term home.

Weeks, 35, resides in Damascus and has lived in Oregon for the majority of her adult life, excluding the years she served as a new teacher in Arizona schools.

Weeks is new to the administrative area of school, but not to education, where she has worked for nearly a decade. She obtained her bachelor's degree in social science from Portland State University and her master's degree in teaching from Warner Pacific University.

Weeks currently is working to complete a doctorate in educational leadership through Concordia University.

Her dreams of working in academia began after Weeks went away for her undergraduate degree. She said her plan was to either be a nurse or a teacher, and education won out.

"I love the people," Weeks said of her time thus far at OTA. "The kids are a joy to be around."

Weeks explained that it was the "small community" feel and allowance for a lot of "hands-on creativity" that appealed to her about the charter school.

Also, she added: "The staff here is so supportive and collaborative. It's an extremely positive climate."

Though OTA has returned to a K-8 program this year, Weeks said she's hopeful the staff can regrow the program to offer a high school International Baccalaureate degree program again in the future.

She also doesn't shy away from talking about the previous turnover in her office, but assured that she hopes to "drive positive change" and "gain trust that I am here for the school and want it to be the best it can be."

When Weeks isn't studying for her doctorate or spending time with her husband and four children, she enjoys running.

She also hopes to use some of that same energy to push OTA forward.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this year," Weeks said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Clackamas County to host Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration

Inaugural event will include drumming, dances; takes place virtually from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12For the first time ever, the state of Oregon is recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day and Clackamas County will be hosting a virtual webinar in celebration of Indigenous history and culture. The virtual webinar will take place Tuesday, Oct. 12, hosted by the county and Clackamas Community College in collaboration with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and local Indigenous community members. Attendees will be treated to a celebration of Indigenous history and culture, including drumming, dancing, voices from Indigenous community members, a land acknowledgement and...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

The Sandy community remembers Les Geren

Geren's Farm Supply co-owner, long-time Sandy Kiwanis Club member dies at 71The Sandy community mourns the death of local businessman and active volunteer Les Geren today and sends condolences to his wife and business partner Kathy Geren, daughter Roz Rushing and their family. Geren died Sunday, Sept. 12, after fighting an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria for which he was hospitalized last week. Geren, 71, was well loved in the Sandy and Boring communities as co-owner of Geren's Farm Supply and as an active volunteer. Geren was born in Medford and grew up in Eagle Point. ...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
30
Followers
416
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy