How could Rutgers secure a bowl bid? Here's a breakdown of their remaining opponents

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY — Once the drubbing finally ended, Rutgers had a chance to look forward. The Scarlet Knights endured a 52-13 blowout loss to Ohio State on Saturday at SHI Stadium for a second consecutive loss, a game that accentuated how much talent the Buckeyes boast and highlighted the fact that Rutgers still has ample ground to make up to compete with the elite teams of the Big Ten.

