CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Reasons Why the YOLO Economy is Here to Stay (And Why That Matters to Entrepreneurs)

By Wayne Goshkarian
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve likely heard the phrase you only live once (YOLO) as a call to take a risk and live life to the fullest, but have you heard of the YOLO Economy? After seeing the freedom of remote work or the benefit of having more downtime to focus on their side hustle, millennials are now questioning if a traditional 9-to-5 job is the best fit for them. Many millennials don’t feel tied to the idea of staying with one job for decades or even working for another person. In fact, Gallup recently identified the generation as the most likely to switch jobs, mainly due to feeling unattached to their company.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

The creator economy needs a Universal Basic Income — here’s why

The internet — and now Web3 — has created an environment where anyone can share their creations with people worldwide. Digital technology has also enabled professionals to work remotely without being tied down by an office job. The creator economy encompasses the new generation of creators and innovators who are...
ECONOMY
Ricky

Reasons Why Some Entrepreneurs Fail

Why do some entrepreneurs fail? Why are some entrepreneurs successful while some aren’t? What mistakes do failed entrepreneurs make for which they aren’t successful?. While reading books about entrepreneurs, we mostly see the bright side of entrepreneurship. We read the success stories and achievements of successful entrepreneurs. We feel motivated and inspired by their hard work. But the dark side of entrepreneurship often goes unnoticed. There are very few books about why entrepreneurs fail. However, the dark side of entrepreneurship is also something we should all know about.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Why stress, burnout are leading to millions quitting (and how to stay happy at work)

In what many are calling “The Great Resignation,” millions of U.S. workers across multiple industries have quit their jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 15% of the U.S. workforce are still planning to quit their jobs before 2022. Stress and burnout are major factors, which have hit the nursing and teaching professions particularly hard.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yolo#Millennials#The Yolo Economy#Gallup
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Teladoc Is Here to Stay

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) became a household name almost overnight as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this company offers more opportunities for care than most people might imagine. In this video from "Beat & Raise" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com contributor Brian Withers reviews a...
HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsTimes

'The program is buzzing:' Business startup program at UConn-Stamford sees major growth

STAMFORD — TIP Digital, a technology incubation program for data science-focused startups hosted at the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus, has seen the number of participating companies more than triple since its launch about eight months ago, according to data released this week by the initiative’s funding organizations. The program...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Climate Change Denial Content Will No Longer Profit From Ads on Youtube

On Thursday, the Google Ads team announced a new policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that prohibits ads and monetization on content that denies climate change. Applicable content include material that refers to climate change as a hoax or a scam and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
redtri.com

5 Reasons Why Raising Kids with Confidence Matters

For parents, raising confident kids means teaching them how to meet life’s many challenges and to succeed. According to experts, throughout their formative years, kids will look to their families, friends and peers to help develop their sense of self, but as they master skills, they become more secure in their abilities. And, with positive reinforcement, kids’ self-confidence and self-esteem will grow exponentially, which leads them to try new things, do their best and feel proud of their achievements. Keep reading to learn why it’s so important to raise kids with confidence.
KIDS
GOBankingRates

The 5 Best Stocks To Buy for Kids

The gift of stock makes children feel like grown-ups, but more importantly, company shares are an investment in their future and an opportunity for an early lesson in saving and investing. If you're...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy