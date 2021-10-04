CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Stegmann: Thank you Carla Piluso, we will carry your legacy forward

By Lori Stegmann
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFnsd_0cGJYHzT00 Lori Stegmann of Gresham is a Multnomah County Commissioner. Carla Piluso recently retired from public life.

I met Carla Piluso when she was Gresham's first female chief of police.

At the time, I was a Gresham City Councilor and our friendship grew out of a shared commitment and love for our community. I would often run into her at various events and we would always talk about "our girls" (her daughter Kate and my daughter Rachel) and we would trade stories of how both of us were so very proud of the young adults they had become.

I was always so grateful that my daughter saw nothing out of the ordinary when she saw a woman in such an important position. Because when I was growing up, I didn't have many female role models because frankly there just weren't that many women in leadership roles.

And it wasn't enough for Carla to climb the ranks in a traditionally male dominated field. She was just getting started. As my House representative for District 50, I would often hear her introduce herself as hailing from "the great city of Gresham." She always reminded folks of the incredible community that I know she helped build. And as a director for the Gresham Barlow School District, she continued to serve our youth and families, always thinking of others and making sure she paid it forward.

It was not unusual to find Carla at a neighborhood picnic, a community meeting, a Teddy Bear Parade or a Soroptimist, Rotary or Kiwanis meeting. I'm pretty sure she must have had a body double because I don't know how she was everywhere all the time. Trust me, I've tried and it is impossible.

I specifically remember when my daughter Rachel was around 7, we were at a National Night Out event and here comes Carla with about 50 badge stickers stuck on her from head to toe. It was so touching and fun to see how she always made such a tremendous effort to laugh and engage with our community.

It is a little known fact that Carla's family used to have an Italian restaurant. And more than once, she donated a catered dinner as an auction item for our Soroptimist International of Gresham Wine Tasting Fundraiser.

With candlelit tables and checkered red and white table cloths, she whipped up her family's secret sauce and served up the best spaghetti and meatballs I've ever tasted, along with some pretty good vino, because you have to have wine to have an authentic Italian dinner.

I have always admired Carla's dedicatiPilon especially when it comes to the issue of domestic violence. Every year, she would help host the Silent Witness program and hold candlelight vigils to recognize the victims of domestic violence. She has always advocated for increased resources and greater education to protect and save the lives of those experiencing trauma and violence.

Although she has moved out of the official public eye, I have faith she'll continue to do her work in new and exciting ways because that's who she is.

Thank you Carla, for your service and dedication to our children, youth and families throughout East County. We will do our best to follow in your footsteps and carry your legacy forward.

Lori Stegmann of Gresham is a Multnomah County Commissioner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

A month of good neighborliness

The Crook County Foundation urges locals to become better neighbors through simple acts of kindness and care. The current world around us feels like it is full of negativity, and it seems that many people have lost their kindness, empathy and good will toward man. It is understandable, the last...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Local leaders to gather for Canby Community Summit

Rotary hosts leaders from the city, police and fire departments, schools and more with focus on peaceCanby leaders will meet this month for the first-ever Canby Community Summit, a non-political event focusing on building peace, relationships and curiosity, with a bit of fun thrown in. The event is organized by the Canby Rotary under the direction of President Ray Keen and past President Cash McCall. It will gather leaders from the city and city council, police and fire departments, school district and school board, churches, clubs and businesses. The goal is "strengthening mutual respect and collaboration among Canby's leaders." "I...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego welcomes new equity program manager

The creation of this position emerged from the city's diversity, equity and inclusion recommendations. Coming from her experience as a woman of color, Guilian del Rio is motivated by her belief that every person deserves access to the same opportunities. "It's more so an equity thing," said the new Lake...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Government
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Documentary illuminates housing barriers in Clackamas County

'Riders on the Storm' showcased at the Hollywood Theatre in Portland on Sept. 30Without context, the thumbnail for the 2021 documentary "Riders on the Storm" — a trio of individuals walking along the shoulder of an interstate highway into a smoky haze — may lead viewers to wonder where the group is headed, as well as where they may have come from. As for the first question, the people in the image may not have known the answer themselves. The trio of unhoused individuals had just been informed by an Oregon Metro employee that despite their multiple efforts to find...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego will take part in racial justice effort

The City Council voted to authorize the city manager to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Clackamas County to help fund a research project. The city of Lake Oswego decided this week to become more involved with a racial justice project at the county level. During the Oct. 5 meeting, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Piluso
Portland Tribune

Chamber banquet rescheduled for Oct. 21

Tickets are on sale for event that honors outstanding individuals and businesses. Each year, the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Community Awards Banquet, where individuals and businesses are recognized for outstanding service and performance in the community. The banquet has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 at...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Mill will help build history at Philip Foster Farm

Volunteers build roof for donated sawmill at Philip Foster Farm National Historic Site in Eagle Creek. Philip Foster Farm National Historic Site is one step closer to having a working sawmill. Volunteers built a roof for the structure on Saturday, Oct. 2. The saw mill was donated to the farm...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy