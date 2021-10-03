Watch: Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield ties teammate shoe mid-game

MINNEAPOLIS — Baker Mayfield runs. He throws. And even ties his teammates' shoes. As the Cleveland Browns moved up the field during the third quarter of their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, offensive guard Wyatt Teller had to stop to tie his shoe. But rather than wait for his 6-foot-4, 314-pound teammate to bend over, loop, swoop, and pull, Mayfield opted to do it himself, deploying the bunny ears method to tie Teller's cleat for him before the Browns ran their next offensive play.