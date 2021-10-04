CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: When is the fight, how to watch on TV in the UK and our prediction

By Gareth A Davies, in Las Vegas
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeontay Wilder has vowed to produce "a devastating knockout" on Saturday night and regain his WBC title belt from Tyson Fury as the two towering heavyweights meet for a third time. The pair fought to a split draw in December 2018, with Fury usurping the title from Wilder here in...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dereck Chisora
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder face-off was halted to stop him headbutting him

Tyson Fury has joked he was denied a face-off with Deontay Wilder at Thursday’s press conference because the Briton’s promoters were scared he would headbutt his opponent.The undefeated Fury (30-0-1) defends his WBC heavyweight title against American Wilder (42-1-1) this Saturday as the rivals round out their trilogy.In December 2018, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020.Ahead of their third meeting, which takes place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this weekend, Fury and Wilder took part in a press conference on Thursday but were not...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder ‘weak’ as argument erupts at press conference

Tyson Fury labelled Deontay Wilder “weak” before a blazing argument erupted between the heavyweights at their final pre-fight press conference, leading to a traditional staredown being scrapped.Fury defends his WBC title on Saturday against a fighter he defeated to become champion, and it was the outcome of that bout 20 months ago – and Wilder’s unfounded allegations of cheating – that was the catalyst for a heated row.Wilder had earlier doubled down on his assertion that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight because of underhanded tactics and said: “I don’t regret it, I will go to my grave...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbc#American
AFP

Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday when he faces Deontay Wilder for the third -- and probably final -- installment of an acrimonious three-year ring rivalry. A tortuous build-up marked by bitter legal wrangling, a Covid-19 outbreak and profanity-laced accusations of cheating comes to a head when Fury and Wilder clamber through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Wednesday's ill-tempered final press conference is any guide, the stage is set for another explosive contest between the undefeated Fury, the self-styled "Gypsy King" from Britain, and Wilder, the hard-hitting "Bronze Bomber" from Alabama. The two heavyweights fought to a bruising draw in their first fight in Los Angeles in 2018, when Fury somehow survived a crushing 12th round knockdown after outboxing Wilder for much of the contest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Resurfaces For Rare Appearance

Former WWE star “Prime Time” Brian Lee has resurfaced and will make a rare pro wrestling appearance in November. Lee has not wrestled since 2014 and has not made a convention appearance in around 10 years, but he was just announced for The Big Event convention on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 in New York City.
MLB
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Admits It ‘Hurt’ When Becky Lynch Main Evented WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins’ time in promotions such as Ring Of Honor certainly helped him hone his craft before making his way to WWE. Rollins’ current obnoxious heel character never fails to annoy fans. On top of that, Rollins really doesn’t do scripted promos as such, just like Roman Reigns. The main...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Company Soon?

It’s been an interesting year for wrestling as fans have seen a lot of big returns. They say that anything can happen in professional wrestling, and you never know when another name could return. It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Alberto Del Rio has been telling...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy