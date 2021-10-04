Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: When is the fight, how to watch on TV in the UK and our prediction

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday when he faces Deontay Wilder for the third -- and probably final -- installment of an acrimonious three-year ring rivalry. A tortuous build-up marked by bitter legal wrangling, a Covid-19 outbreak and profanity-laced accusations of cheating comes to a head when Fury and Wilder clamber through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Wednesday's ill-tempered final press conference is any guide, the stage is set for another explosive contest between the undefeated Fury, the self-styled "Gypsy King" from Britain, and Wilder, the hard-hitting "Bronze Bomber" from Alabama. The two heavyweights fought to a bruising draw in their first fight in Los Angeles in 2018, when Fury somehow survived a crushing 12th round knockdown after outboxing Wilder for much of the contest.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO