The calendar turns to October this week, and it's clear from the SEC schedule that the race for the division titles is on. Two enormous games headline this week in the conference with No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 8 Arkansas -- fresh off a win over Texas A&M -- visiting Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia. Those two matchups will define the landscape of the SEC as we head toward a critical few weeks in the conference.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO