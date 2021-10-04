CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'My Father's Death Changed Everything I Knew About Love'

By Mercedes Wallace, Jenny Haward
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I miss the mundane. I will miss sneaking desserts with him, long before dinner starts. I have an insatiable craving for those pockets of joy that my father and I worked so hard to create in the last years of his life.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘My 9-year-old said, ‘I want to eat something I used to. I like to remember how strong I had to be.’: Foster mom shares heartbreaking story of son’s trauma, ‘We must not give up on our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My cousin is a foster parent with five children. She and her husband recently adopted four out of the five siblings! It has been a joy to watch her in this journey, just like it was a joy watching her grow up.
KIDS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Hospice
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sportswar.com

Daughter took second sick day because she felt sick

English teacher gave her a hard time because it was her second day out in two weeks. It’s like back off &):&/(, these are covid protocols. Thankfully the fam is vaccinated and we’re covid survivors. But the old school I need you in my class 22 days a month with sharpened pencils and a charged laptop are done.
KIDS
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Telegraph

Why I'll never forgive my father for his affairs

It was Christmas Day. My mum, sister and I (both school age at the time) sat aghast in the lounge as my dad opened an expensive bottle of aftershave from his lover. Even worse, he looked pleased with himself rather than ashamed. But instead of shouting and screaming at him,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
Chicago Sun-Times

Once you’ve sung to your brother as he dies in your arms, then you can tell me you don’t believe in vaccines

My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Daughter wants needy mom to back off

Dear Amy: I am a 26-year-old married woman who is struggling to tell my mom to back off!. My husband (of three years) and I love to waste a weekend or two a month just being alone together, without the chaos of friends or family. My mom calls me every...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
593K+
Followers
63K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy