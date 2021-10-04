CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hae-soo says he didn’t feel “any difference” between him and his ‘Squid Game’ character

By Gladys Yeo
NME
Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean actor Park Hae-soo has opened up about how it felt like playing the character of Jo Sang-woo on Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. In a recent interview with OSEN, the veteran actor shared that the psychological changes that the characters of Squid Game underwent was what drew him to the brutal survival drama. Park also revealed that he “never felt any differences” between his character and himself while filming the series.

