Mayim Bialik Reveals the Moment That Broke Her Friendship with Neil Patrick Harris

By Junie Sihlangu
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

On a recent episode of James Corden's show, Mayim Bialik explained the incident that caused a rift between her and friend Neil Patrick Harris. Things eventually worked out for them.

Mayim Bialik, 45, was a recent guest on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." During the show, she was asked about her friendship with Neil Patrick Harris, 48, and revealed how their friendship fell apart in the 1990s.

While speaking to James Corden on Tuesday, she informed him that she wasn't big on musicals. She recalled watching a Jonathan Larson "Rent" show in 1997 when Harris was the star of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGZ3e_0cGJVfnk00

Harris, her friend at the time, played the role of the filmmaker Mark Cohen. Bialik recalled how the "How I met your Mother" actor received a standing ovation for his performance.

However, the "Big Bang Theory" actress revealed she told her boyfriend at the time that she didn't want to stand to applaud Harris's performance. She saw the "Doogie Howser, M.D." star staring right at her when she looked up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbnCG_0cGJVfnk00

Bialik, a teenager then, described the moment to Corden as a "bad day." The "Jeopardy!" host did explain to the talk show host that she wasn't hating on Harris and thought his performance was excellent.

However, she didn't feel the need to pump him up. What made the situation even worse was that she said her feelings aloud to her boyfriend, and Harris happened to read her lips!

When Bialik got backstage, Harris confronted her to know why she hadn't gotten up to celebrate his performance. The actress didn't have a response, and things were left on a sour note.

Despite that, Harris seemed to forgive her after they hadn't spoken for a long time. After hearing that the "Call Me Kat" actress still carried the guilt from what had happened, he sent her flowers.

Bialik previously shared that her teenage friendship with Harris also saw them sharing the same agent. They also moved in the same social circles and enjoyed spending time together as nerds and child stars.

The actress previously shared the story of her and Harris' breakup last year with the Chicago Tribune. She even uploaded a throwback Instagram photo of her and the actor and said the incident happened 25 years ago.

When she's not talking about her friendships, she's making a name for herself in the industry. Bialik recently landed the hosting gig on "Jeopardy!" after Sony Pictures Television confirmed that the actress would be hosting weeks of shows set to air until November 5, 2021.

After that period, the actress and former game show contestant Ken Jennings will co-host. The series is still looking for a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek after Mike Richards was forced to step down.

