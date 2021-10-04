How could Rutgers secure a bowl bid? Here's a breakdown of their remaining opponents

A college football injured on the first play of the second half on Thursday night appears to be OK following a scary incident. Samy Johnson, who plays for Arkansas State, was injured early in the third quarter against Coastal Carolina when he tried to run down Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones. The Arkansas State defensive back was on the field for awhile after the play and was surrounded by his teammates as he was placed on a stretcher. He was later taken to a hospital.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO