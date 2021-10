British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.We would hope to begin operations next summerBritish AirwaysThe airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.“We will...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO