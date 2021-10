Brent Brodeski’s Savant Wealth Management, an employee-owned registered investment advisor with nearly $12 billion in client assets, has announced its second private equity investment. The RIA said Thursday that middle-market private equity firm Kelso & Company will take a minority stake in the firm. Brodeski, founder and CEO, will retain full control of the company, and the RIA’s current management team will continue to lead the firm.

